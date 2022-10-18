Mayor Sarno and City Officials attend Western New England School of Law’s Center for Social Justice Free Legal Kiosk Initiative

After conferring with Chief of Staff Tom Ashe; Chris Cignoli, Director of the Department of Public Works (DPW); Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Deputy Chief William Cochrane, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, and Bokul Bhuiya, Director of the Springfield Parking Authority (SPA); and after hearing from and meeting with key stakeholders including, Sean Dolan, General Manager for the Mass Mutual Center; Paul Picknelly, local ownership and managing partner for the Springfield Thunderbirds; Nate Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds; and MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and team; the Springfield Police Department will be enhancing their Metro Unit traffic details during major events in downtown Springfield, especially during Springfield Thunderbird games.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO