ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno and City Officials attend Western New England School of Law’s Center for Social Justice Free Legal Kiosk Initiative

springfield-ma.gov
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno, Councilor Edwards and City Officials announce Expansion of Roadway Project for Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood

Mayor Sarno previously announced the creation of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund (NERF) utilizing $12 million in city ARPA funding, combined with approximately $1 million in CDBG CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to respond to various COVID-19 pandemic neighborhood impacts. This was after Mayor Sarno and city officials met with over 35 neighborhood councils, groups and agencies to hear directly from them what their respective neighborhoods need to help enhance the quality of life.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Announces Enhanced SPD Traffic Details for Downtown Events

After conferring with Chief of Staff Tom Ashe; Chris Cignoli, Director of the Department of Public Works (DPW); Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Deputy Chief William Cochrane, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, and Bokul Bhuiya, Director of the Springfield Parking Authority (SPA); and after hearing from and meeting with key stakeholders including, Sean Dolan, General Manager for the Mass Mutual Center; Paul Picknelly, local ownership and managing partner for the Springfield Thunderbirds; Nate Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds; and MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and team; the Springfield Police Department will be enhancing their Metro Unit traffic details during major events in downtown Springfield, especially during Springfield Thunderbird games.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Springfield Police Department to Offer Additional Location for Walk-In Reports

Due to recent high demand in the Springfield Police Headquarters Lobby, Superintendent Clapprood will be assigning an Officer and a Cadet to take walk-up reports at the front window of the Springfield Police Metro Substation located at 75 Dwight Street, across from the MassMutual Center. This front window will be staffed Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy