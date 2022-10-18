ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Doctors warning RSV cases are rising at an alarming rate

There's an urgent new warning for parents about a respiratory virus that’s hitting infants and young children harder and earlier than usual this year. It’s called RSV. It’s basically the common cold, affecting the respiratory tract. But, it can cause more respiratory distress in babies and young children because their airways are smaller.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In January, more students from Evansville area will have a chance to visit the happiest place on Earth. Eight Evans Elementary School students were chosen to go on the Cops Connecting with Kids trip to Disney World. Every year, the group takes about 150 children on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO

Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
OWENSBORO, KY
985theriver.com

Duke Energy helps revamp local parks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several parks in the Wabash valley will see improvements thanks to financial support from Duke Energy. The company is donating 40 thousand dollars to the Vermillion and Vigo County Parks Departments. In Vigo County, the funding will be used to remove invasive species at the Bicentennial Park in West Terre Haute. The goal is to give visitors a better view of the wetlands.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Man sentenced in Evansville rape case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced for three counts of rape and one count of intimidation. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar. He pleaded guilty last month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Harold Parente, now on duty as Hawesville’s new police chief

Harold Parente, the new Police Chief in Hawesville, has been serving in law enforcement for 8 years. Harold Parente, the new Police Chief in Hawesville, is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina. He’s been serving in law enforcement for 8 years. He served in the United States Army for 10 years, mostly with the Eighty-Second Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, NC. He was also a Firefighter, EMT and HazMat Technician for almost 38 years.
HAWESVILLE, KY
14news.com

Former corrections officer arrested for Intimidation

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a former Posey County Correctional Officer, who was fired after an arrest in August, has been arrested again. 26-year-old Daniel Long was arrested in Evansville Thursday night and charged with Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD makes PSA regarding various scams in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) made a public service announcement referring to a variety of scams going on in the area. Scam phone calls EPD reports that someone is pretending to be a representative with the Evansville Police Foundation asking for money. While the Evansville Police Foundation is a legitimate organization, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down. On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session. Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested. He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sibbett was originally placed on suspension...
CANNELTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s

Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walls are up for the latest inclusion to The Promenade in Evansville. Louis Pointe is under construction at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road. Five of the eight occupants have been announced. Eyemart Express, Heritage Federal, HOTWORX, Nothing Bundt Cakes and StretchLab will move in once construction is complete.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Democrats make final statewide push in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several Democratic candidates running in races across Indiana made a stop in Evansville on Tuesday to talk about their “Contract with Women” campaign. Organizers of the tour tell us the campaign calls on all Democrats and Republicans to sign a pledge that would put women and girls’ futures first. Their state-wide […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy