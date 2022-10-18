The Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District and Columbia River Fire & Rescue lent assistance to stubborn wildfires. The Oregon wildfires of 2020 will be remembered for years. Flames ate through 1.1 million acres and over 4,000 homes were destroyed. Vast areas of the state, even in metropolitan Portland, took on sepia-colored tones with the smoky air. Although clearly not as destructive in northwest Oregon, the 2022 wildfire season was significant in the fact that warm, sunny and windy weather has extended well into October. Fire crews from the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District and Columbia River Fire & Rescue...

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO