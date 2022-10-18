ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

lacamasmagazine.com

Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’

Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. On Tuesday morning, officials said the fire, which began on Oct. 9 about nine miles from Camas, has grown to 1,796 acres and is 5% contained. The wildfire exploded Sunday afternoon due to dry and windy conditions.
CAMAS, WA
opb.org

Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County caused by ‘pyrotechnic’

The Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County is burning nearly 2,000 acres and causing air quality issues from Portland to Seattle. The fire started on Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Officials said this week they believe it was caused by a “pyrotechnic.”. Clark County Fire Marshal...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Evacuation area shrinks near southwest Washington fire

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — Some roads reopened and evacuation zones shrank near a wildfire fed Sunday by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, as fire officials got a better handle on fire activity amid weather changes. About 3,000 residents were told to leave their homes Sunday night as the Nakia Creek Fire in eastern Clark County near...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County fire crews quick to help during red flag alerts

The Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District and Columbia River Fire & Rescue lent assistance to stubborn wildfires. The Oregon wildfires of 2020 will be remembered for years. Flames ate through 1.1 million acres and over 4,000 homes were destroyed. Vast areas of the state, even in metropolitan Portland, took on sepia-colored tones with the smoky air. Although clearly not as destructive in northwest Oregon, the 2022 wildfire season was significant in the fact that warm, sunny and windy weather has extended well into October. Fire crews from the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District and Columbia River Fire & Rescue...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
NBCMontana

Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster

Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
OREGON STATE
International Business Times

Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively

The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
