salestechstar.com
ShopSavvy Enterprise Provides Pricing Intelligence for Small Business
ShopSavvy Enterprise is designed for marketplace sellers on Amazon, Walmart and eBay that need real time market intelligence. ShopSavvy Enterprise gives small businesses the edge they need in an increasingly competitive marketplace environment and is available now on ShopSavvy for iOS. ShopSavvy is coming soon to Android and via select distribution partners.
salestechstar.com
Nextuple Introduces Omni Fulfillment Microservices to Transform the Retail Experience and Create Efficiencies
Retailers Can Now Quickly Build and Scale New Fulfillment Capabilities with Nextuple Fulfillment Studio. Nextuple, a pioneer in transforming retail fulfillment, announced Nextuple Fulfillment Studio, a composable suite of microservices that empowers retailers to build and scale omnichannel fulfillment capabilities with speed and precision to delight customers and increase competitive position.
salestechstar.com
AI in Ecommerce And Its Impact
Unless you have been living off-grid for the last few years, for sure, you must have heard of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It has pervaded every aspect of our lives. Behemoths like IBM, Amazon, and Facebook have ever manifested interest in leveraging artificial intelligence as a new fountain for business. So, saying that AI now would be prevailing and driving the world won’t be an overestimation.
salestechstar.com
Certa Solution Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Increases Accessibility of Industry-Leading, No-Code Third Party Risk Management Platform. Certa, a leading no-code automation platform for procurement and compliance, announced the availability of its solution in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Certa customers can now enjoy simplified billing and flexible pricing with custom terms and payment options, and can also easily implement and manage Certa directly in AWS Marketplace.
salestechstar.com
SAASTEPS Announces a VAR B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Management Solution for Salesforce Customers
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider known to partner directly with its customers, released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller solution. SAASTEPS announces the first ever comprehensive Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Management solution built 100% Natively on the Salesforce Platform. SAASTEPS, a software provider that built their solutions entirely on the Force.com platform, can quickly and cost-effectively upgrade their customer’s digital commerce, payment processing, quoting, billing, and renewals infrastructure to improve the customer experience, streamline operations and enable accelerated business growth.
salestechstar.com
Arm Your Team With Response Automation to Create Deal-Winning Content
Response management solutions utilize AI-powered software to aggregate the content created by a company’s subject matter experts (SMEs), and make it readily available to everyone, on-demand. When content and knowledge from throughout an organization are consolidated and scored, response automation surfaces information for teams responsible for creating revenue, including sales and proposal management. By integrating this solution with other technologies such as a sales enablement software or CRM, the outcomes associated with the content are automatically surfaced, facilitating ongoing, data-driven content optimization for teams on the front line of revenue generation.
salestechstar.com
Keebo Raises $15 Million; Launches Automated Warehouse Optimization to Reduce Cloud Data Warehousing Costs
New financing and warehouse optimization features enable Keebo to continue shaping future of cloud data analytics. Keebo, a Data Learning Platform, announced today it has raised a Series A financing round led by True Ventures, bringing Keebo’s total raised since inception to about $15 million. Investors to date include Neotribe, Pear, 406 Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures, all of whom participated in Keebo’s Series A, along with new investor True Ventures.
salestechstar.com
NewStore Unveils New Report Assessing the Omnichannel Competence of 300 Retail Brands
Hibbett Sports, Shoe Carnival, Bloomingdale’s, Sephora, and Lululemon are atop the list of this year’s omnichannel leaders. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced the launch of its 2023 Omnichannel Leadership Report. In its eighth edition, the company audited the omnichannel capabilities of 300 luxury, premium, and lifestyle retail brands in North America. The goal of the report is to assess the current state of retail and the industry’s progress toward digital transformation.
salestechstar.com
Brex Announces General Availability of Empower
Brex announced that Brex Empower is now generally available. The integrated card and spend management solution helps drive 100% compliance and zero receipt chasing in over 100 countries. Since the initial pilot launch, Brex Empower has seen steady growth month over month. Empower alone has crossed $3 billion annualized in...
salestechstar.com
Smart Contract Blockchain – What Is It and How Does it Work?
Smart contracts are digital agreements that allow two or more parties to exchange money, data, or anything of value in a transparent way without the need for a third party. The smart contract is self-executing that requires no human intervention to complete. They are programmed to perform specific tasks when certain conditions are met automatically.
salestechstar.com
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
salestechstar.com
Cleo, VAI Expand Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption
Migration from on-prem to cloud platforms drives expansive growth opportunity. VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud.
salestechstar.com
Secureframe Expands Industry-leading Partner Ecosystem, Announces Launch Partners for the Secureframe Trust API
The Secureframe Trusted Partner Program helps customers get and stay compliant with speed and ease while enabling partners to deliver more value to their customers and unlock new revenue. Secureframe, the modern, all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance, announced new partnerships and launch partners for the Secureframe Trust API...
salestechstar.com
European Contact Centers Meet Challenges via the Cloud
Companies keep improving customer experience with new technologies and services as work modes and consumer expectations change, ISG Provider Lens report says. A growing number of enterprises in Europe are achieving improved customer engagement through cloud contact centers as consumer behavior, work modes and relevant technologies evolve, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
TechTarget’s Gabrielle DeRussy Named to List of Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders by The Modern Sale and Collective[i]
The annual REVOPS 100 recognizes the best of today and the future of the revenue operations and enablement profession. TechTarget, Inc, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced that Gabrielle DeRussy, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, has been named to the 2022 REVOPS 100 list by The Modern Sale® and Collective[i]®. The list recognizes the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders across the industry based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their overall contribution to the revenue operations and enablement profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies of the modern sales organization.
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-powered Geospatial Capabilities for Rapid Supply Chain Network Optimization with Dynamic Lead Times
AI-driven Geospatial Capabilities to Enable Businesses to Avoid Choked and Unprofitable Distribution Routes and Optimize On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) Deliveries. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced the addition of powerful geospatial capabilities to its Logistics and Distribution Module. The introduction of powerful Logistics and Material Flow dashboards...
salestechstar.com
Contracts 365 Announces New Contract Management Innovations Powered by Microsoft Azure AI
Using Azure Form Recognizer, Contracts 365 delivers new tools to help customers streamline data extraction and contract processing. Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for organizations that run Microsoft 365, announced that it has leveraged Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities to bring new innovations to the contract management community.
