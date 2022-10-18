ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

Carl Wilga, 59

WAREHAM - Carl R. “Willy” Wilga, 59, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Worcester to the late Walter and Sandra (Piiranian) he grew up in Quinsig Village in Worcester before moving to Millbury and then to Wareham. He was a graduate of Millbury Memorial High School...
WAREHAM, MA
Lynn S. Maynard, 61

CARVER – Lynn S. Maynard, 61, of Carver, passed away on October 21, 2022 in Royal Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Buzzards Bay. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Janice (Clarke) Maynard. She was born in New Bedford and lived in Wareham and Carver for...
CARVER, MA
Loft School gets a visit from the farm

MARION – Lauren and Jeff Paine from Pine Meadow Farm in Mattapoisett brought Chocolate and Patience to visit the children at the Loft School in Marion on Thursday Oct. 20. The Pre-K class at Loft School has been learning about Peru this past month. The children had a chance...
MARION, MA
New play opens on Marion Art Center stage

MARION – The Marion Art Center has announced its upcoming production of Church & State. The play is written by Jason Odell Williams and directed by Donn Tyler, on stage at the Anne Braitmayer Webb (MAC) Theater. The cast includes Garrett Olson, Jennie Williamson, Susan Sullivan, Oliver Asker, and...
MARION, MA
Marion hosts community health fair

MARION – The Marion Council on Aging is hosting the Second Annual Community Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center at 465 Mill Street. Gather some information and free samples, get helpful tips and get your questions answered.
MARION, MA

