Grand Forks, ND

KFYR-TV

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Last Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With winter right around the corner, the 2022 season for Papa’s Pumpkin Patch came to a close Saturday, October 22. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch is one of the fall activities the Bismarck area has to offer, supplying fun for all ages of their visitors. “This...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

CP Holiday Train returning to North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back for the first time since 2019. It will be making its first stop in North Dakota on Dec. 16 and will make other stops our viewing area on Dec. 17. The train does not offer rides, but it is...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo

FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
hpr1.com

​Carnivores Have Much to Choose From in the Area

You’ve probably heard about some of the brewery and winery tours happening around here. But in this column, we’re going to take a tour of many of the locally owned butcher shops. Let’s start in Dilworth at Butcher Block Meats. This market opened last summer and is located...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Much-needed moisture is on the way

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Clouds, cooler temperatures, and chances for rain/snow highlight the forecast for the next several days. Many of us are favored to see a half an inch or more of moisture with the chance for a trace to a few inches of slushy snow.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals

Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo-Moorhead. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
US 103.3

North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #9!

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
NEW SALEM, ND
kroxam.com

UPDATE ON DISCOLORED WATER WITHIN CROOKSTON

The City of Crookston has received a few reports of discolored water within the City of Crookston. Residents should avoid doing laundry if possible, as these conditions may stain clothing. The discoloration of water is due to mineral buildup within the water main being dislodged from the abnormal pressure changes that occurred while repairing the transmission line. These are minerals typically found in well water, and the water is safe for consumption.
CROOKSTON, MN
US 103.3

A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good

We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
BISMARCK, ND
kroxam.com

PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man killed in crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was killed and another man from Steele was injured in a crash Thursday night. A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson said Donavan Wick from Steele rear-ended a horse trailer loaded with 10 cows about one mile east of Steele. The pickup and trailer...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
FARGO, ND

