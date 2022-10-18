ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 231 school board votes, rejects book ban proposal

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian will remain on the Gardner Edgerton High School 10th grade required English reading list. Board members voted 6-1 at the Monday, Oct. 10 board meeting not to ban the book. Jeff Miller, board member, dissented. Dr. Brian Huff, superintendent, said the committee...
Trailblazers overcome slow start, overwhelm Olathe East Hawks

Despite penalty and turnover woes that slowed their offensive attack in the 1st half, the Gardner Edgerton High School football team rebounded nicely in the 2nd half, flashing a multi-pronged onslaught that dominated host Olathe East and sent the Hawks to a 41-14 defeat at College Boulevard Activities Center on Friday night. The win was the second in a row for the Trailblazers and improved their overall record to 5-2 with one regular-season game to go.
