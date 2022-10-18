Read full article on original website
When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
Are you finding it increasingly difficult to maintain your hair’s health, especially as you age?. You’re not alone — far from it. Hair goes through several changes during a person’s lifetime. And one of the most common physical effects of the aging process is a loss of hair. Whether you’re experiencing shedding, thinning, or just feel like your hair has seen glossier days, you don’t have to resign yourself to dry, brittle hair. There are steps you can take that won’t cost a fortune, won’t require a time-consuming commitment, and can really celebrate the hair you have. Lisa Abbey, founder and CEO of Strength x Beauty, provides three of her tips (and a few additional tips, to boot) on how you can grow thicker, longer hair over 40.
A tell-tale sign of tiredness and inadequate sleep is the formation of dark circles under the eyes. However, did you know that the bags under your eyes could signal certain medical conditions? Typically, you should not worry the dark patches under your eyes, but in some instances, you might want to consult your doctor.
When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
Designed primarily for afro-textured hair (which can be notoriously difficult to work with), the Nyfasi is a unique detangling hairbrush that separates curls while also uniformly applying creams/shampoos/conditioners. It comes with a 3-part design, including a wide-toothed comb, a textured roller, and a lid. Built with a hollow design, the Nyfasi opens up to let you pour shampoo, conditioner, or mousse into it. Once closed, use it as you’d use a normal comb and the roller helps uniformly distribute the contents inside the brush while gently detangling extreme frizz.
If you’ve ever wondered whether eye cream is truly important (can’t you just double up on moisturizer and spread it under your eyes?) many dermatologists and skin experts would probably agree: absolutely. The whole point of a quality eye cream is to infuse the delicate skin under your eyes with ingredients that are known for being effective in addressing the specific concerns you might have in this area. “Lines, puffiness, and dark circles are the top concerns when it comes to the eye area,” says Sydnee Zisumbo, Master Esthetician at UFP Aesthetics. “Dark circles particularly over time become a nuisance for many, so searching for a product that truly treats this concern is important.”
With the changes our skin undergoes as we age, it’s great to find a beauty routine that can rejuvenate mature skin. A consistent routine is key to long term results, but sometimes, we're just after that quick fix that will help fine lines and wrinkles look less noticeable right now - especially coming up to party season this winter.
Though it may seem like everyone can characterize their skin as "oily" or dry," for most people, the reality is that it's a little bit of both. “Combination skin, which is oily in some areas, like the T-zone, and dry in others, like the cheeks, is actually the most common skin type,” says Fatima Fahs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Canton, Michigan.
When we think of skincare, most of us automatically think of the products we use on our face. And while our facial skincare is super important, taking care of the rest of our body is too. As with your face, your body skin changes with age. According to the National...
Alzheimer’s disease is a top concern among aging adults and a growing societal problem in the United States, where 1 in 10 adults over the age of 45 report difficulties with memory or thinking. Currently, more than 6 million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and twice as many will be affected by 2050. Fear of dementia has increased public demand for better treatments and has spurred a much-needed increase in federal funding for Alzheimer’s research that will hopefully lead to a cure for this devastating disease.
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Unfortunately, for many of us, acne is not something that we said goodbye to in our teens despite our best wishes and good intentions. Acne can be caused by many different factors, from hormones to diet to bad makeup habits, and can reappear at any point in a person's life.
If you’ve ever suffered from chapped or dry lips and know the potential, unignorable pain the condition can bring, it’s likely the idea of using a lip balm, or chapstick (a genericized trademark to encompass all lip balm products), is nothing new to you. However, what you may not have thought about when you grabbed the first lip balm off the store shelf and smothered it over your lips to relieve the pain, is what is the best chapstick? And, which are the best chapstick brands to trust when it comes to your lip health? When picking the best chapsticks and...
GK Hair has launched its Moisture Range, which is said to provide instant nourishment and restore hair vitality. Previously: LolaVie Launches Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner. The range is infused with Juvexin, an advanced keratin-protein blend. It also features plant extracts, and natural oils including jojoba oil, argan oil and seed...
