JaNeen Morrison, 88, passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2022 after a brief fight with cancer. She was born in Bremerton on February 21, 1934 and moved to Manson in her teens. She graduated from Manson High School where she met and married the love of her life Robert Morrison on November 12, 1952. They then moved to Wenatchee where they raised their family.

MANSON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO