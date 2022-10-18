Read full article on original website
Related
lakechelanmirror.com
Myron P. Malone
Myron P. Malone, 76, of Mansfield, Washington, and formerly of Bridgeport and Waterville, Washington, passed away on October 13, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
lakechelanmirror.com
Emmit Aston, Jr.
A Celebration of Life for Emmt Aston, Jr. will be held October 22, 2022 at 2 p.m., at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Pkwy., Manson, Washington. You are invited to dress casual and wear your favorite sports team colors.
lakechelanmirror.com
John W. Rose
John W. Rose, 93, of Wenatchee, Washington, and formerly of Chelan, Washington. passed away on October 12, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
lakechelanmirror.com
Brian H. Blue
Brian H. Blue, 68, of Manson, Washington, passed away on October 12, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
lakechelanmirror.com
JaNeen Morrison
JaNeen Morrison, 88, passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2022 after a brief fight with cancer. She was born in Bremerton on February 21, 1934 and moved to Manson in her teens. She graduated from Manson High School where she met and married the love of her life Robert Morrison on November 12, 1952. They then moved to Wenatchee where they raised their family.
lakechelanmirror.com
Fashion Week comes to Chelan
Marci Hale of Chelan models fashions from Main Street Gallery recently at Sigillo Cellars. This was Main Street Gallerys first fashion show, since the COVID 19 shutdown. Courtesy Main Street Gallery.
Comments / 0