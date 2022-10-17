ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

letsbeardown.com

FORMER BEAR KHALIL MACK SELLS GOLD COAST CONDO FOR $7M

According to the real deal, former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sold a Gold Coast condo late last month for $6.9 million. Traded to the Los Angeles Chargers last spring after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Mack sold the condo for $50,000 more than he paid for it in March 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man, woman hospitalized after midday shooting in Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were taken to the hospital around midday on Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood. The victims, a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue around 12:44 p.m. when an suspect approached in a car and began firing shots in their direction, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Hawk Auto buys long-vacant neighboring dealership site

An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS News

Wheaton police launch investigation near Lincoln Marsh, officials say

WHEATON, Ill (CBS) – Wheaton Police Department is conducting an investigation near Lincoln Marsh Wednesday, according to officials. Officers arrived at the scene around 9:42 a.m. near Marsh west of Gary Avenue. There is no word on what led to the investigation but officials say there is no threat...
WHEATON, IL

