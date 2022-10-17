CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were taken to the hospital around midday on Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood. The victims, a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue around 12:44 p.m. when an suspect approached in a car and began firing shots in their direction, according to Chicago police.

