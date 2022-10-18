UK inflation is back to its July high of 10.1% in the 12 months to September, up from the slight drop in the previous month when it was 9.9%. The rise, primarily driven by rising food costs, with food and non-alcoholic drink prices up 14.6% in the 12 months to September – up from 13.1% in August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is the largest annual rise since 1980. Other prices rises include:

2 DAYS AGO