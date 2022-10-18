Read full article on original website
The strong dollar leaves UK property looking cheap
Back in the 90s, when we were in our 20s, all my university buddies and I wanted to do was travel. We wanted to go everywhere and see the world. The problem was how to pay for it. My solution was to work all year, save up, then, having spent...
Share tips of the week – 21 October
Spirits giant Diageo “offers rare resilience in a troubled market”. Despite “promising” full-year results released in July, when the group said pre-tax profits were up by 18.4%, the shares have fallen of late, so this is a good time to buy. In an inflationary environment “a...
Is now the time to invest in oil as oil stocks top the S&P 500?
Oil stocks are the biggest winners in the S&P 500, enjoying a rise of over 100% so far in 2022, according to data from online trading platform CMC Markets. If the upward trend continues, investors looking to take advantage of the S&P 500 best performers could do well from crude oil stocks.
What’s next for the UK housing market?
The UK housing market looks in for a very bumpy ride. Average interest rates for two- and five-year mortgage rates have hit over 6% for the first time since the financial crisis. Fixed interest rates expire on about 2.4 of the 8.4 million mortgages in Britain in the second half...
The best cash Isas – October 2022
If you’re looking to take advantage of higher interest rates coming back to the market for cash saving, then you may be looking to take advantage of the best cash Isas to grow your money and shield it from the tax man. The best cash Isas on the market...
Medtronic stock looks cheap
Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) stock is one of the best ways to invest in the growing demand for global healthcare. The company is a global leader in designing, developing and selling devices that enable patients to live with chronic diseases. The company’s niche is heart devices. Here it has a market...
Truss resigns: is now the time to buy cheap UK stocks?
After one of the most turbulent and chaotic periods in British political history, Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of the UK today after less than two months in office. It’s not often we see a country’s leader be thrown out by the financial markets, but that’s essentially what’s happened here.
What next for stocks as bonds crash?
This year the price of the ten-year gilt (Treasury 4.5% 2032) has fallen by 25% and that of the 30-year gilt (Treasury 3.75% 2052) by 50%. Anyone who thought that they could protect themselves from inflation with index-linked gilts has had a shock: the price of the FTSE Actuaries UK Index Linked Gilts Over 15 Years Index has fallen by 60%. At the start of the year, investors were massively over-paying for inflation “protection”.
UK inflation back to 10.1%
UK inflation is back to its July high of 10.1% in the 12 months to September, up from the slight drop in the previous month when it was 9.9%. The rise, primarily driven by rising food costs, with food and non-alcoholic drink prices up 14.6% in the 12 months to September – up from 13.1% in August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is the largest annual rise since 1980. Other prices rises include:
Learn about money – join our Money Masterclass
Money is an essential life skill, yet most of us left school with no financial knowledge at all. Unfortunately, the next generation is likely to also leave school with very little understanding of managing money, investing, or how to look after their overall financial health. So, starting next month, every...
The US stock market – should you put more into the S&P 500?
The US stock market has been the world’s top-performing market over the past decade. Putting your money into a S&P 500 tracker fund would have given you around 15% per year in sterling terms (including dividends, before fees). Holding the MSCI World ex USA would have given you just 7%. Virtually nothing else would have come close.
