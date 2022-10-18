ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

downbeach.com

Stockton giving day raises $150,000 for students

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – The Stockton University Foundation’s fifth annual giving day drew record participation and raised more than $150,000 for students and university programs. Ospreys Give kicked off at 1 p.m., Oct. 12, and generated gifts from 915 donors, surpassing the goal of 750. “The ever-increasing level of...
GALLOWAY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Schools’ superintendent Michael Volpe resigns for hometown position

Superintendent Michael Volpe informed the Moorestown Board of Education this week that he is leaving the district and will accept a position as superintendent in his hometown. The board acknowledges the compelling opportunity presented to Mr. Volpe to work in his hometown and wishes him continued success. “We are actively...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
downbeach.com

Longport Lunch and Learn event to investigate elder fraud

LONGPORT – The Longport Public Library and the Longport Police Department will host a Lunch and Learn event 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Borough Hall, 2305 Atlantic Ave., to share information about elder fraud. Members of the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport are encouraged to attend.
LONGPORT, NJ
BreakingAC

Galloway second-grader takes lead in helping

Jayden Archie loves to help. Every December, the Galloway Township 7-year-old gives toys to kids in need. He’s a Goodwill Ambassador at Reeds Road Elementary School , where he is a second-grader. His duties consist of introducing new students to the school, giving them a tour and making sure they have someone to eat lunch with and play.
GALLOWAY, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

Willingboro, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WILLINGBORO, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Lofts at Gloucester Township to Break Ground

M&T Realty, an affiliate of Edgewood Properties, one of the largest independently-owned real estate development and management companies in the United States, has announced a formal groundbreaking will take place today at 12:30 p.m. on its newest property, The Lofts at Gloucester Township, in Gloucester Township. The 28-acre site at...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns At South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses and...
VINELAND, NJ
somerspoint.com

Somers Point Trunk or Treat Oct. 22

The Somers Point Police Department will be hosting the annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be held in the Shore Medical Center parking lot at the corner of Harbor Lane and Bay Avenue. Admission is free to the event. Anyone who...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden woman working to help young people after losing husband to gun violence

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden woman who lost her husband to gun violence is making it her life's work to heal the community, one family at a time.Inside the Camden offices of Saving Grace Ministries, soccer balls aren't just for kicking. They're for decorating, with markers and stickers and positive messages. The decorated soccer balls will be shipped to Haiti. The project is just one of the activities at Saving Grace Ministries, which helps children and families coping with trauma. "We do a lot of fun things with the children," Nyzia Easterling, the founder of Saving Grace Ministries, said. "We build...
CAMDEN, NJ
987thecoast.com

Fire Destroys Residential Home in Ocean City

A fire destroyed a home in Ocean City Monday night. Multiple fire companies responded to the fire located at a house on Ferndale Drive. No injuries are reported; the cause continues to be under investigation. Photo courtesy of Ocean City Firefighters Association/Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. The post Fire Destroys Residential...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

