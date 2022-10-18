Read full article on original website
Stockton giving day raises $150,000 for students
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – The Stockton University Foundation’s fifth annual giving day drew record participation and raised more than $150,000 for students and university programs. Ospreys Give kicked off at 1 p.m., Oct. 12, and generated gifts from 915 donors, surpassing the goal of 750. “The ever-increasing level of...
Schools’ superintendent Michael Volpe resigns for hometown position
Superintendent Michael Volpe informed the Moorestown Board of Education this week that he is leaving the district and will accept a position as superintendent in his hometown. The board acknowledges the compelling opportunity presented to Mr. Volpe to work in his hometown and wishes him continued success. “We are actively...
Longport Lunch and Learn event to investigate elder fraud
LONGPORT – The Longport Public Library and the Longport Police Department will host a Lunch and Learn event 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Borough Hall, 2305 Atlantic Ave., to share information about elder fraud. Members of the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport are encouraged to attend.
Galloway second-grader takes lead in helping
Jayden Archie loves to help. Every December, the Galloway Township 7-year-old gives toys to kids in need. He’s a Goodwill Ambassador at Reeds Road Elementary School , where he is a second-grader. His duties consist of introducing new students to the school, giving them a tour and making sure they have someone to eat lunch with and play.
Former NJ high school teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior with students
A former high school teacher from a vocational school in Mays Landing was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct with students, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
Willingboro, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Willingboro, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pennsauken High School soccer team will have a game with Willingboro High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations for 2023 Induction
Do you know an Atlantic County woman who has been first in her field and/or a real “standout” in our community? If so, consider nominating her to the 2023 Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame. Nomination forms are available at acwhf.org and are due by Oct 31, 2022.
Lofts at Gloucester Township to Break Ground
M&T Realty, an affiliate of Edgewood Properties, one of the largest independently-owned real estate development and management companies in the United States, has announced a formal groundbreaking will take place today at 12:30 p.m. on its newest property, The Lofts at Gloucester Township, in Gloucester Township. The 28-acre site at...
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns At South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses and...
Somers Point Trunk or Treat Oct. 22
The Somers Point Police Department will be hosting the annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be held in the Shore Medical Center parking lot at the corner of Harbor Lane and Bay Avenue. Admission is free to the event. Anyone who...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Camden woman working to help young people after losing husband to gun violence
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden woman who lost her husband to gun violence is making it her life's work to heal the community, one family at a time.Inside the Camden offices of Saving Grace Ministries, soccer balls aren't just for kicking. They're for decorating, with markers and stickers and positive messages. The decorated soccer balls will be shipped to Haiti. The project is just one of the activities at Saving Grace Ministries, which helps children and families coping with trauma. "We do a lot of fun things with the children," Nyzia Easterling, the founder of Saving Grace Ministries, said. "We build...
Threat of violence at Burlington City High School, heavy police presence on campus
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - School officials at Burlington City High School say there was a heavy police presence at the school due to a threat that was made on Wednesday. Authorities say there was a threat of an act of violence from inside the school prior to dismissal. Students were...
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
Fire Destroys Residential Home in Ocean City
A fire destroyed a home in Ocean City Monday night. Multiple fire companies responded to the fire located at a house on Ferndale Drive. No injuries are reported; the cause continues to be under investigation. Photo courtesy of Ocean City Firefighters Association/Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. The post Fire Destroys Residential...
