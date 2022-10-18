ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

Hazel Eileen Schuck

Hazel E. Schuck, age 98, of Oxford, Ohio and a former long-time resident of Franklin County, Indiana died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Knolls of Oxford in Oxford, Ohio. Born on March 29, of 1924 she was the daughter of Glenn and Carrie Beesley. She was united in marriage on September 11, 1946 to Harold J. Schuck who passed away on March 4, 2016. She was a member of St. Michael Church in Brookville, Ind.
OXFORD, OH
WRBI Radio

Charol Andres-Fuernstein

Charol Dena Andres Fuernstein (nee Gutapfel) passed away on Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 at the age of 82 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after suffering multiple complicated medical conditions. Charol was born to Harold and Edna Gutapfel on their family farm in Lawrenceville, Indiana on November 5, 1939....
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Frederick C. Robinson, 72, Brookville

Frederick C. Robinson, age 72, of Brookville, Indiana died unexpectedly Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the emergency department at Reid Health Connersville, Indiana. Born June 6, 1950 in Batesville, Indiana, he was the son of the late Percy & Ann (Sherwood) Robinson. He was a graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

DCCF announces Lilly Scholarship finalists

Decatur County, IN — The Decatur County Community Foundation (DCCF) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Decatur County had 55 students begin the competitive process in August by completing an online application and a controlled essay. The selection method was completely anonymous. A community-represented selection committee evaluated each applicant’s citizenship, leadership, and personal attitude as demonstrated through involvement in the community, school activities, and jobs that they have held. Students were also evaluated on academics. The second committee of volunteers from outside the community scored the 55 controlled essays.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy