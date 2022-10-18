Decatur County, IN — The Decatur County Community Foundation (DCCF) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Decatur County had 55 students begin the competitive process in August by completing an online application and a controlled essay. The selection method was completely anonymous. A community-represented selection committee evaluated each applicant’s citizenship, leadership, and personal attitude as demonstrated through involvement in the community, school activities, and jobs that they have held. Students were also evaluated on academics. The second committee of volunteers from outside the community scored the 55 controlled essays.

DECATUR COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO