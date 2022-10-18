ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swnewsmedia.com

Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live

After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mynortheaster.com

“Please, just resign”

The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
KIMT

Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
MASON CITY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, last seen in September at Owatonna store

OWATONNA, Minn. – Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen at Lakeside Foods in Owatonna on Sept. 13.She is believed to be with a man who is her relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, who lives in the Willmar area. Moreno-Lopez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 507-676-4177, or 911.
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Victim in Friday's fatal I-35W crash identified as 39-year-old Tia Ann Miller

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes -- at least one of them fatal -- closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle -- a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. The latter was killed in the crash. She was identified as Tia Ann Miller.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday

It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
MINNESOTA STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car

A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
BLOOMER, WI
mprnews.org

It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota

That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
MINNESOTA STATE

