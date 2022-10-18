Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live
After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a major fire at a business alongside Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake. Traffic cameras show a large cloud of smoke coming from the structure at Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard. Scanner traffic account @MN_Crime says that the fire is affecting an...
mynortheaster.com
“Please, just resign”
The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
KIMT
Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
Missing: Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, last seen in September at Owatonna store
OWATONNA, Minn. – Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen at Lakeside Foods in Owatonna on Sept. 13.She is believed to be with a man who is her relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, who lives in the Willmar area. Moreno-Lopez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 507-676-4177, or 911.
Victim in Friday's fatal I-35W crash identified as 39-year-old Tia Ann Miller
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes -- at least one of them fatal -- closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle -- a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. The latter was killed in the crash. She was identified as Tia Ann Miller.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center
Five kids were arrested in Brooklyn Center for stealing two cars and crashing them Tuesday. Brooklyn Center Police Department says the stolen vehicles involved in the afternoon incidents were a Kia and a Hyundai, which have become targeted for a wave of thefts nationwide following TikTok videos that show how to steal them using a USB cable.
Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard
The man found dead in Uptown late Sunday night was fatally shot while working security at a restaurant. The victim in the shooting has been identified as Gabriel "Dino" Mendoza, 23, who was working at the Fire House, a bar and restaurant that recently opened in the space formerly home to The Fremont at 1300 Lagoon Ave.
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
mprnews.org
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
