wtatennis.com
Azarenka outlasts Gauff, will face Pegula in Guadalajara semifinals
Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka outlasted No.5 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday, winning 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal of the season. Entering Friday's quarterfinals, Azarenka was one of just two players left in the field (Sloane Stephens) to have...
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals: Meet the eight players heading to Fort Worth
It's official: the singles field for the year-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth is settled. In a winner-take-all quarterfinal at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday night, No.4 seed Maria Sakkari booked her spot in the prestigious season-ender by overcoming No.8 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 in a grueling 2 hours and 35 minutes.
wtatennis.com
Who's in and who's out: Latest WTA Finals qualifying scenarios
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- The Race to the WTA Finals has come down to two players vying for the final qualifying spot for the Hologic WTA Tour's season-ending finale. And it will be decided Friday at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Seventeen players had a chance to grab one of the five...
wtatennis.com
Sakkari secures eighth and final spot for this year's WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday that Maria Sakkari has qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. She becomes the eighth and final singles player to secure her place in the season-ending tournament in Fort Worth. Sakkari will be making her second appearance at the WTA Finals. In 2021,...
wtatennis.com
Pegula ousts Andreescu; Gauff rolls into quarterfinals in Guadalajara
There was no letdown for Coco Gauff less than 24 hours after she officially qualified for the WTA Finals Fort Worth. The No.5 seed cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 Round 3 win over Martina Trevisan at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Thursday to reach her third quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 event this year.
Simona Halep BANNED for failing drugs test as former Wimbledon champion and world No1 releases emotional statement
SIMONA HALEP has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis following a positive drugs test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday that banned substance Roxadustat had been discovered in a doping sample provided by the Romanian at the 2022 US Open in August. The 2019 Wimbledon champion was...
Pro Soccer Player Takes Both Girlfriend and Ex to Event: 'GOAT'
Karim Benzema was awarded the Ballon d'Or for being the best soccer player in the world in 2022 but that isn't all people are talking about after the ceremony.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters
It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
Yardbarker
Rafa Nadal Academy rebranded to match his "iconic and unorthodox identity"
Rafa Nadal Academy celebrated its sixth anniversary and as a celebration it was rebranded to symbolize the iconic bite of Rafael Nadal. The Rafa Nadal Academy now features top-notch sporting facilities so that all athletes, young and old, can benefit from an all-encompassing experience. The Academy contains 45 tennis courts, 17 paddle tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, and a medical facility with areas for physical conditioning, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and sports medicine after its expansion.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf critic blasts LPGA star Lexi Thompson for "distasteful" comments
The comments of LPGA Tour Lexi Thompson after she claimed the Aramco Team Series event in New York were labelled "distasteful" by prominent LIV Golf critic and Golf Channel co-host Eamon Lynch. Thompson, 27, ended her three-year wait for victory by winning the individual title at Trump Golf Links last...
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Latest LIV Golf claims, CJ Cup preview
In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debunk the latest LIV claims, break down the CJ Cup and discuss the winners and losers of the Tour’s new elevated events. Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.
Golf.com
Pros Teaching Joes: Do these 5 things to drill every 5-footer
Ever have those days where you’d rather face a 205-yard carry off a downslope and over water than a 5-foot putt?. Could be my shaky stroke, or inattention to detail or early-onset yips, but whatever the cause 5-footers to me increasingly have been feeling like 25-footers. Which is why...
