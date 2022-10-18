Read full article on original website
2021 Audi R8 That Fell Victim To Hurricane Ian Can’t Return To The Streets
Cars damaged and destroyed by Hurricane Ian have started to appear at auctions in Florida and this 2021 Audi R8 was one of the storm’s unfortunate victims. Currently up for grabs through Copart where a highest bid of $50,500 had been placed at the time of writing, this R8 is in a very sad state. It has been given a Certificate of Destruction in Florida, meaning it can only be sold for parts or scrap metal.
Watch The KTM X-Bow GT-XR Devour Corners As It Tests On The Nurburgring
Even though the KTM X-Bow GT-XR has already been revealed, the car is still undergoing testing to ensure it’s perfect before reaching the hands of customers. That testing can be seen in this new video from AutomotiveMike, which shows the X-Bow lapping the Nurburgring with impressive speed. Powering the...
Someone Just Bought This Flood Damaged 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R
A rare Bentley Continental GT3-R was recently sold at a Copart auction after suffering flood damage triggered by Hurricane Ian. Cast your mind back eight years and you may remember when the Continental GT3-R was launched. Capped at just 300 units worldwide, it was dubbed as “the most dynamic Bentley road car in history” at the time and followed the recipe perfected by Porsche with its RS models: less weight, more power, and extra aero.
Manhart G 800 Inferno Gives The Mercedes G63 A Serious Power Bump
Three years ago, Top Car presented the Inferno bodykit for the Mercedes-AMG G63, and now Manhart steps into the game combining the carbon-fiber parts with a series of mechanical upgrades, creating the G 800 Inferno. When you’re thinking about G-Wagens, the first tuner that comes to mind is Brabus, although...
Get Your Corvette Fix With A Black Rose 2017 Grand Sport
The C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette doesn’t have the flashy supercar looks of the C8 model but it remains a very good sports car and a lovely Grand Sport example has just come across our radar. The Chevy Corvette Grand Sport is arguably the sweet spot of the C7 range and...
Fuel Pumps In Some Diesel Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, And Ram 1500 Models Could Fail
Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, and Ram 1500 models are being recalled in the United States as they use a high-pressure fuel pump that could fail prematurely. FCA US has revealed that 3.0-liter diesel engines introduced into production from May 29, 2019 have faulty high-pressure fuel pumps. The automaker hasn’t said why the fuel pump could wear prematurely but says that if it does, it could introduce internally failed component debris into the fuel system, potentially causing fuel starvation.
Ford Designer Mocks GMC For ‘Borrowing’ The Design Of The Sierra EV’s Infotainment System
Ford continues to feel feisty and this time they’re saying ‘hands off my knob!’. In a tweet, designer Ryan McManus mocked GMC for ‘borrowing’ the design of the infotainment system that is found in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. As he tweeted to GM, “We coulda just sent you the CAD file for the Sync Knob, might’ve saved you a few hours work.”
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana, Toyota Canada’s GR Corolla MORIZO Applications, And 2023 Hyundai Grandeur: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Actor Glenn Howerton, famous for his roles in A.P. Bio and ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,’ is not best pleased with his Tesla nor the company’s efforts to help. According to Howerton, after his Tesla’s keyfob broke, he chose to use his phone to lock the vehicle. However, that choice became a problem when the actor decided to park it at the bottom of a parking garage which had no cell reception, as both the phone and the car must have signal to work. There were more issues too, with the actor eventually having to call a special tow truck to remove the vehicle. CarScoops has reached out to Tesla for more info.
View New Photos And Video Of The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante On Track And On Dirt
Lamborghini has released a plethora of new images of the potent Urus Performante as part of its international launch at the Vallelunga circuit. The Lamborghini Urus has a history with the Vallelunga circuit as it is the same place where the original Urus was introduced in 2018. Since then, it has gone on to become the Italian automaker’s best-selling model with some 21,000 examples finding homes over the last four years, with 80 percent of the customers being new to the Lamborghini brand.
This 1980 BMW M1 Is More Special Than Most
BMW might be in the habit of putting M badges on just about everything these days but that wasn’t always the case. When the BMW M Division was first born it began with one special car that set high standards. That supercar was the M1 and this one that’s just become available at auction was originally ordered by the man who led the M Division itself.
Reservations Have Already Closed For The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1
Did you want to secure a reservation for the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1? Well, just a few hours after its online unveiling, GMC has confirmed that reservations are full and that interested buyers must now join a waiting list. Pricing for the Sierra Denali Edition 1 is expected...
Isuzu MU-X Gains High-Clearance Off-Road Steel Bumper Courtesy Of Hamer4x4
The Isuzu MU-X might not be as widely available as some of the brand’s fans might have wanted but it is the vehicle of choice for those who love the D-Max but want the extra practicality of an SUV. As with the sibling pickup, there are plenty of tuning options for the MU-X, making it more capable off the beaten track, like the pictured metal bumpers from Hamer.
Unofficial Jaguar F-Type Four-Door Coupe Looks… Pretty Good, Actually
This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Jaguar F-Type Limousine Coupe made by Sugar Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Jaguar. When it came out, the Jaguar F-Type was a surprising thing: a really good-looking, modern Jaguar coupe that didn’t rely on old-timey design cues. The F-Type has now pulled off another surprising trick: looking really good as a four-door coupe.
2024 Porsche Taycan And Taycan Sport Turismo Spied, Gives Us Our First Look At The Facelifted EVs
In one fell swoop, spy photographers have snapped the facelifted Porsche Taycan and Taycan Sport Turismo. In typical Porsche fashion, the updates are relatively minor and easy to overlook at first glance. However, a closer inspection reveals the EVs have been equipped with new headlights that are slightly larger and better integrated into the overall design of the vehicle.
Scalar Performance Teases Toyota GR86 EV Race Car For SEMA
SEMA news is trickling in and Scalar Performance is piquing our interest by teasing an electric Toyota GR86. Set to debut on November 1st, the model was built in collaboration with Hypercraft and Ettractive, and is being billed as the “first bespoke all-electric club sport amateur race car.”. The...
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First Edition Now Slated To Produce Up To 754 HP
Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First Edition reservation holders are in for some good news as the company has revealed the truck is more powerful than originally estimated. When the pickup was introduced in January, Chevrolet expected its dual-motor all-wheel drive system would produce 664 hp (495 kW / 673 PS) and 780+ lb-ft (1,056+ Nm) of torque. However, with the passage of time, those numbers have now been revised.
New Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Is A One-Off Homage Special
Porsche today revealed its latest ode to motorsport history with a special one-off commissioned by Porsche Latin America and Porsche Mexico. The model celebrates the automaker’s entry into the Carrera Panamericana, a 1952 356 S Cabriolet. ‟A good part of Porsche’s successful history in motorsports began in the Carrera...
If We Buy Enough Renaults They Might Put The Wild 5 Turbo 3E Into Production
Just before Renault unveiled the production version of the R5 EV, it reminded everyone of the historic R5 Turbo with an EV version. New reports suggest that there’s at least one big wig at the French automaker with a big desire to bring the bombastic car to production. That big wig is none other than Renault CEO Luca de Meo.
Thai Shop Builds Real-Life Replicas Of Lightning McQueen Based On The Toyota Celica
Lighting McQueen, the starring figure in Pixar’s popular Cars movie franchise, is not a vehicle that you expect to see in real life. A body shop in Thailand, however, took the challenge and created life-sized replicas of the cartoon, using the Toyota Celica as a base for the conversion.
