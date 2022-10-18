Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Actor Glenn Howerton, famous for his roles in A.P. Bio and ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,’ is not best pleased with his Tesla nor the company’s efforts to help. According to Howerton, after his Tesla’s keyfob broke, he chose to use his phone to lock the vehicle. However, that choice became a problem when the actor decided to park it at the bottom of a parking garage which had no cell reception, as both the phone and the car must have signal to work. There were more issues too, with the actor eventually having to call a special tow truck to remove the vehicle. CarScoops has reached out to Tesla for more info.

2 DAYS AGO