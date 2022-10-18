ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Marjorie Marie Blackburn – Cache Valley Daily

Marjorie Marie Blackburn, 93, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Anna Sanders; and husbands, Royce Land, Randall Ball and Keith Blackburn. She is lovingly remembered by her family; Sons, Gary (Pat) Land of West Jordan, Utah and Wesley...
LOGAN, UT
Lial B Atwood – Cache Valley Daily

December 29, 1932 – October 18, 2022 (age 89) Lial B Atwood, age 89 of Paradise went to join the love of his life for their 70th wedding anniversary in heaven, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Lial was born on December 29, 1932, in Whiterocks Utah. He received his education at Alterra High School and the school of life.
PARADISE, UT
Keva Marie Tracy – Cache Valley Daily

Keva Marie Tracy, 63 passed away peacefully in her home on Monday October 17, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. As the family gathered round her in her final hours, shared stories, cried and laughed together we could sense her loving approval. Celebration of life services were held at the Riverdale Cemetery on Wednesday October 19, 2022.
PRESTON, ID
Calvin Cressell – Cache Valley Daily

September 28, 1929 – October 19, 2022 (age 93) Calvin Cressell, 93, of Logan, passed away on October 19, 2022 at Maple Springs Asst. Living. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28th at 11 am in the church located at 600 South 94 West, Logan. There will...
LOGAN, UT
USU basketball coaches taking different approach to low preseason poll placements – Cache Valley Daily

Kayla Ard at USU vs Nevada women’s basketball, 02/26/22. In the Mountain West basketball preseason polls released this week for the men’s teams and last week for the women, Utah State was not viewed in a favorable light. The women’s basketball team was picked to finish dead last among the 11 teams while the men were slated to finish eighth. It’s the worst combined preseason prediction for USU since joining the conference in 2013.
LOGAN, UT
LIVESTREAM: #9 Logan at #8 Cedar in the 4A football playoffs

The Logan Grizzlies at Cedar Reds broadcast is scheduled to begin at 3:45 pm. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102 FM / 610 AM KVNU and streamed here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch other High School games that have aired...
LOGAN, UT
LIVESTREAM: #7 Sky View vs #10 Hurricane in 4A football playoffs

The Sky View Bobcats vs Hurricane Tigers broadcast is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and Rex Davis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 The FAN and streamed online here. To see which future...

