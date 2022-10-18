Read full article on original website
Gladys Baker Owens – Cache Valley Daily
May 29, 1941 — October 19, 2022 (age 81) Gladys Baker Owens, 81, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Bicknell, Wayne County, Utah to Claud and Hattie Baker and grew up in southern Utah near Capitol Reef National Park. She met Richard R. Owens while studying at Brigham Young University and after completing their degrees, they were married in the St. George LDS Temple on September 1, 1965. Together they had eight children — seven sons and one daughter, and because of Richard’s work they raised their family around the country, including in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Moses Lake, Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Slidell, Louisiana; and Mendon, Utah.
Calvin Cressell – Cache Valley Daily
September 28, 1929 – October 19, 2022 (age 93) Calvin Cressell, 93, of Logan, passed away on October 19, 2022 at Maple Springs Asst. Living. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28th at 11 am in the church located at 600 South 94 West, Logan. There will...
USU basketball coaches taking different approach to low preseason poll placements – Cache Valley Daily
Kayla Ard at USU vs Nevada women’s basketball, 02/26/22. In the Mountain West basketball preseason polls released this week for the men’s teams and last week for the women, Utah State was not viewed in a favorable light. The women’s basketball team was picked to finish dead last among the 11 teams while the men were slated to finish eighth. It’s the worst combined preseason prediction for USU since joining the conference in 2013.
LIVESTREAM: #12 Green Canyon at #5 Snow Canyon in the 4A football playoffs
The Green Canyon at Snow Canyon broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch other High School games that have aired this season,...
LIVESTREAM: #9 Logan at #8 Cedar in the 4A football playoffs
The Logan Grizzlies at Cedar Reds broadcast is scheduled to begin at 3:45 pm. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102 FM / 610 AM KVNU and streamed here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch other High School games that have aired...
RAPZ Tax renewal is Proposition 2 on the November ballot – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — While there is much debate over Cache County’s proposed open space bond issue, the renewal of the county’s RAPZ Tax is expected to cruise to easy approval by local voters. The Open Space Bond issue is Proposition 1 on the ballots that began arriving...
LIVESTREAM: #7 Sky View vs #10 Hurricane in 4A football playoffs
The Sky View Bobcats vs Hurricane Tigers broadcast is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and Rex Davis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 The FAN and streamed online here. To see which future...
