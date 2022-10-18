ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Soccer Earns Scoreless Draw Against San Diego State

LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer hosted the top team in the Mountain West standings on Thursday, battling to a 0-0 draw with San Diego State at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. "I thought our team played really well. We had a game plan and the team executed really well," head coach Manny Martins said. "We kept them to two shots on goal for the whole game and both came in the first half so no shots on goal in the second half so I couldn't be prouder. Not only that but in the second half, we just pinned them back and got a lot of shots. (San Diego State's) a really good team so any time you can do that, it's a really good place to be late in the season going into, hopefully, the tournament."
Utah State Cross Country Sweeps Utah Open

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State's men's and women's cross country teams captured the top spots at the Utah Open on Thursday at Sunnyside Park. Sophomore Ben Berlin clocked a time of 19:13.5 over the 6-kilometer course to lead a 2-3-4-5-6 finish for No. 24 Utah State, which won the meet with 15 points. Utah Valley finished second with 46 points.
Utah State Softball Wraps Up Fall Campaign Hosting SLCC Friday

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State softball returns to LaRee & LeGrand Johnson Field once more this fall as the Aggies host Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) in a doubleheader on Friday, Oct. 21, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. For fans who are unable to attend in person,...
