Killeen, TX

FOX 44 News

Fort Hood is bringing the family fun this weekend!

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood is hosting some weekend events that are fun for the whole family! The Cowboys 4 Heroes event will take place this Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be free barbecue, a car show and many family-friendly activities at the Phantom Warrior Center. Cowboys 4 […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KWTX

Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep recognized by Texas governor

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas’ most vulnerable line up each day at Feed My Sheep to receive a warm meal, which is always accompanied by a smile. Created in 2010, the nonprofit provides resources to the Central Texas homeless community, including food, medical services, laundry facilities and more.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Brothers Steven, Lezlie enjoying lone season as Temple teammates

If there is something the Temple Wildcats need during the course of a game, odds are that brothers Steven Jackson III and Lezlie Jackson would be more than willing to volunteer their services. Cover a receiver one-on-one — out on an island as cornerbacks like to describe it. Spark the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

$18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Ironman Waco vendor overnight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco and Ironman 70.3 returned to Waco this past weekend but after a major theft, one vendor had to leave the competition early. John Aselton is a disabled veteran and owner of Koru Performance. His Dallas based business sells endurance products like muscle relaxing lotions...
WACO, TX
KCEN

New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
KILLEEN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Public forum on Proposition A to be held in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana will sponsor a Public Forum on Proposition A this Saturday. The event will last from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at will take place the Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen – located at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop. It is free and open to the public.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX

