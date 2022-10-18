Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 9 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 21, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Fort Hood is bringing the family fun this weekend!
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood is hosting some weekend events that are fun for the whole family! The Cowboys 4 Heroes event will take place this Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be free barbecue, a car show and many family-friendly activities at the Phantom Warrior Center. Cowboys 4 […]
KWTX
Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep recognized by Texas governor
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas’ most vulnerable line up each day at Feed My Sheep to receive a warm meal, which is always accompanied by a smile. Created in 2010, the nonprofit provides resources to the Central Texas homeless community, including food, medical services, laundry facilities and more.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
wildcatstrong.com
Brothers Steven, Lezlie enjoying lone season as Temple teammates
If there is something the Temple Wildcats need during the course of a game, odds are that brothers Steven Jackson III and Lezlie Jackson would be more than willing to volunteer their services. Cover a receiver one-on-one — out on an island as cornerbacks like to describe it. Spark the...
KWTX
$18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Ironman Waco vendor overnight
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco and Ironman 70.3 returned to Waco this past weekend but after a major theft, one vendor had to leave the competition early. John Aselton is a disabled veteran and owner of Koru Performance. His Dallas based business sells endurance products like muscle relaxing lotions...
Need a thrill? Here’s 7 haunted places in Texas you can visit
The thought of visiting a haunted location, with its deathly air and eerie dark vibe, can be enticing to someone and completely bone-chilling to another.
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
fox44news.com
Public forum on Proposition A to be held in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana will sponsor a Public Forum on Proposition A this Saturday. The event will last from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at will take place the Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen – located at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop. It is free and open to the public.
Harker Heights Fire Department Creates Shadowbox For Fallen Comrade
WEST, TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department traveled to West this week with a shadowbox to honor one of their fallen co-workers, Cole Simmons. Speaking with Cole Simmon’s mom, Christa, the main feeling she has seeing her son’s display is pride. “Nobody disliked Cole. He was such a sweet boy,” said Christa. […]
Black Daisy says goodbye to its Waco location | China Spring, online stores remain open
WACO, Texas — Popular indie alternative clothing store, known for empowering women, Black Daisy will be closing its Waco doors but will be going out with a bang as they host their Halloween Sip n Shop. The event will be on Oct. 22 hosted at its 1124 Washington Ave....
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
KWTX
Central Texas school district warns parents about alarming trend involving threats sent via Airdrop
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Across the nation, students are finding more ways to send threats to fellow classmates at the tip of their fingers, oftentimes, through Apple devices’ Airdrop feature. The Copperas Cove Independent School District in Central Texas told KWTX it has not gotten any of these...
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
Comments / 0