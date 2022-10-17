Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks will continue to count but segregate undated ballots
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections on Thursday voted to continue its current practice of counting undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election. But the board also agreed that it is necessary to also segregate those ballots with dates in question in...
lebtown.com
Lebanon learns it hasn’t withheld cops’ Medicare tax since 1985
A 1985 change in federal law that required Lebanon city to withhold Medicare tax from police paychecks appears to have gone unnoticed until a recent IRS audit uncovered the oversight. In an Aug. 24 email sent to all city police officers, director of administration Melissa Quinones said that, “several weeks...
WFMZ-TV Online
Permanent shelter proposed to combat homelessness in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem's public safety and community development committees received a presentation on a strategic plan to address homelessness, which includes building a year-round emergency shelter. The plan, offered by the city's Department of Community and Economic Development, "is part of a comprehensive approach to provide necessary sheltering...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem pursuing plans for permanent shelter, affordable housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years. Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards. "My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. Cities like Bethlehem want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Doylestown's HV Bancorp acquired by Citizens Financial for $67M
HV Bancorp, the holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank, will be acquired by Citizens Financial Services Inc. for about $67.4 million in cash and stock. Shareholders in Doylestown-based HV Bancorp will have the choice of $30.50 per share in cash or 0.4 share of Citizens Financial common stock for each share they own.
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed cold storage facility moves step forward in Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Before a packed audience on Tuesday, Phillipsburg Town Council took a preliminary step in adopting an ordinance to pave the way for rail access and more for the cold storage project planned at 170 Howard St. The ordinance calls for the town to amend the revised...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: ASD Superintendent John Stanford could be leaving job
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's superintendent may be leaving after less than a year on the job. LehighValleyNews.com is reporting that the school board is negotiating a separation package for John Stanford. Details of that package were not disclosed. Stanford took on the job last November after Thomas...
sanatogapost.com
Wawa Plans Store, Fueling Near 422 in Sanatoga
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Wawa Inc., the food, fuel, and convenience goods retailer that as of last week operated 978 locations across seven states, on Tuesday (Oct. 17, 2022) introduced drawings to the Lower Pottsgrove Planning Commission for a proposal to build a new store on vacant land at the west side of Evergreen Road.
sanatogapost.com
YWCA Buys Two Pottstown Properties in Expansion
POTTSTOWN PA – The YWCA Tri-County Area expects to close later this month on the purchase of the second of two buildings in the borough – it has already taken ownership of the first – which will be used to expand its programming, the non-profit agency said Monday (Oct. 17, 2022).
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem health director not in support of backyard chickens
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties." "These parameters have been very successful in other...
As temperature drops, heating cost climbs
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — K&K Oil Company in East Penn Township has been nothing short of busy, filling anywhere between 50-70 tanks a day. Owner Walter Zlomsowitch says his phones have been ringing non-stop, with homeowners trying to buy more heating oil before it spikes again. "This is historic," Zlomsowitch...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT to fix dangerous intersection in Bethlehem Township, maybe in 2027
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions....
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD's Unity Day promotes inclusion, acceptance
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Wednesday, schools across Allentown held events to celebrate Unity Day. It's a tradition that began in 2011 to combat bullying and celebrate inclusion. Instead of pencils, students were holding tennis rackets at Roosevelt Elementary School. "We're learning how to play games, how to be kind, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh HVAC business to move to Pen Argyl after buying former Tru-Colors property
Lehigh HVAC co-owner Mohammad Yaseen is moving his business north from Easton after purchasing a 6,000-square-foot property in Pen Argyl. Yaseen, a Forks Township resident, and brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd bought the former Tru-Colors Restoration property at 80 Savercool Ave. earlier this month, according to a statement from Lehigh Financial Group.
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
