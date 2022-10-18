Read full article on original website
“A Very Flutey Halloween Concert” coming to Peru
PERU – The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will present “A Very Flutey Halloween Concert” under the direction of Sue Gillio on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7pm at the Zion United Church of Christ in Peru. Musical selections will include The Addams Family, The Munsters Theme, music from Harry Potter, (This is) Halloween, the Theme from Halloween, Goblins March, Hebrides Overture and more. The concert will be free and open to the public. Free will offerings are appreciated at the door with all proceeds going to the Music Suite 408 Flute Scholarship Fund that financially assists flutists attend the annual Summer Flute Retreat in Peru. Music Suite 408 in Peru is the “home base” for the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, which was established in the summer of 1991. The ensemble is one of the flute ensembles at Music Suite 408 ranging in age from 6 years through adult.
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday’s dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, says the statue symbolizes change in Mississippi. The 1955 lynching helped spur the civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, depicts the living Till in slacks, dress shirt and tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.
LaSalle Library offers Halloween give-away
LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library will be offering a fun give-away and photo op on Saturday. From 10 AM until 5 PM, they will host two professional photo backdrops – one background themed for Halloween and another for Autumn – and props to capture wonderful photos. Costumes are encouraged – “Ghost,” “Minion,” “Wonder Woman,” “Banana,” – or come as “A Real Kid.” Every youth from babies to teens will receive a new gift book, along with a glowstick and a 3D printed charm while supplies last. Youth will also receive a laser-cut and engraved wood pendant created on the Library’s Glowforge. The pendant may be worn as is or may be decorated using markers. An area will be arranged in the Children’s Room for those who wish to add color to their pendants. All programs listed are free and open to the public. No registration required.
Discover Manufacturing Career Expo coming to IVCC
OGLESBY – Up to 250 district high school students are expected to participate in the Discover Manufacturing Career Expo at Illinois Valley Community College on Tuesday. IVCC is partnering on the event with North Central Regional Betterment Coalition, Starved Rock Associates Vocational & Technical Education and several local sponsors and supporters. The Manufacturing Expo invites all area high school students to explore a career in manufacturing.
