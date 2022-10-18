LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library will be offering a fun give-away and photo op on Saturday. From 10 AM until 5 PM, they will host two professional photo backdrops – one background themed for Halloween and another for Autumn – and props to capture wonderful photos. Costumes are encouraged – “Ghost,” “Minion,” “Wonder Woman,” “Banana,” – or come as “A Real Kid.” Every youth from babies to teens will receive a new gift book, along with a glowstick and a 3D printed charm while supplies last. Youth will also receive a laser-cut and engraved wood pendant created on the Library’s Glowforge. The pendant may be worn as is or may be decorated using markers. An area will be arranged in the Children’s Room for those who wish to add color to their pendants. All programs listed are free and open to the public. No registration required.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO