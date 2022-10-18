ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Free coat giveaway for kids in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we await the cold of winter, families can get winter coats for their children. The annual Kidz-N-Coats giveaway is Friday at the Sioux Falls Downtown Library. Kids can pick out brand new winter coats from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers will be on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls

Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls Receives Prestigious Healthy Hometown Award!

Livewell Sioux Falls is a community-based drive to improve the overall health and well-being of everyone in the city. They are obviously making great strides in that direction!. Sioux Falls was presented with the 2022 Healthy Hometowns Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Woodlawn by Lantern is a Voices from the Past tour of Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Five re-enactors will portray people from Sioux Falls history. Tours are every 20-minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. The final tour is at 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $12 cash at the gate. You can also buy tickets in advance by calling the Old Courthouse Museum at 605-367-4210.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man fleeing police hid in strangers’ home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a man after finding him hiding in a stranger’s house. A Parole agent was looking for a man named Jimmie Moore Wednesday afternoon. When they found him, police say the 55-year-old Sioux Falls man ran and hid in an unlocked house on south Duluth Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One person killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and two are injured following a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Sioux Falls

There is another great country concert coming to Sioux Falls in early 2023. If you really love true southern country music, then you have to check out Muscadine Bloodline. Country group Muscadine Bloodline is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!. The group is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location

McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

