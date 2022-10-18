ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sun Devils second-half offensive hibernation costs them against Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — With clear skies and temperatures in the high 60s in the Bay Area on Saturday, it was either a perfect day to attend a football game, or do anything else outdoors. Stanford fans chose option B, and it’s hard to blame them. There’s not much reason to watch the Cardinal these days, unless you are a fan of kicking. The Cardinal did that a lot Saturday, using five field goals to beat Arizona State, 15-14. ...
STANFORD, CA
Mix 97-3

Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado at Oregon State: Last-minute Buffs injury updates

The Colorado Buffaloes will be without a few previously questionable offensive players against Oregon State on Saturday night. Per Brian Howell of BuffZone, quarterback Owen McCown is not in uniform. Sophomore Drew Carter is now expected to back up starter JT Shrout. Colorado’s two leading running backs, Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith, also remain out. Fontenot hasn’t played since Air Force and Smith suffered a scary injury that caused him to be carted off the field last week. Walk-on Dante Capolungo, who was recently converted to RB, will join Jayle Stacks, Charlie Offerdahl and Anthony Hankerson as potential Buffs backs in this game. Kickoff is at 6:10 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.      List Three defensive keys for Colorado vs. Oregon State
BOULDER, CO
Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

