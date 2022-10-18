Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Crowns 2022 People’s Choice Award Winner
The 2022 Sioux Falls SculptureWalk People's Choice Award winner was revealed on Thursday, and this year's title goes to Sturgis native Travis Sorenson for his sculpture named "Elk." If you have taken a tour of all the 68 different pieces of art that make up the 2022 downtown Sioux Falls...
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!
Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
You & Your Friends Can Be Kickin’ It At This Sioux Falls Home
Sometimes you just need a weekend to get away and chill out. Maybe you're looking for a new, "groovy" vacation spot for you and your friends. Whether you live in Sioux Falls or are visiting the city, there is an out-of-sight Airbnb you have to check out. SoDak Stays is...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?
We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls
Traveling on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls is going to be a bit more difficult for a while. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans for survey crews to begin work on I-29 at the 12th Street Bridge. Starting Tuesday (October 25) lane and ramp closures in the...
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Sioux Falls
There is another great country concert coming to Sioux Falls in early 2023. If you really love true southern country music, then you have to check out Muscadine Bloodline. Country group Muscadine Bloodline is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!. The group is...
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
Guess What Hilarious Comedian Is Coming ‘Black’ to the Sioux Empire?
Trust me, living in South Dakota in the wintertime, you're gonna need a good laugh come February, and he's just the guy to give you one. Grammy Award Winning standup comedian Lewis Black is coming back to the Sioux Empire early next year to perform his critically acclaimed “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” show at the Orpheum Theater.
Make Your Voice Heard! SD Voter Registration Deadline is 10/24
There is no more important civic duty than voting. With midterm elections heating up and just a few weeks away, don't forget to register to vote in South Dakota!. The deadline is extremely close, so be sure that you and those close to you that are of age are registered to vote.
All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!
Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful. First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.
Classic Rockers Journey and Toto Coming to Sioux Falls
Journey with special guest Toto are coming back to Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on March 24, 2023. The tour is called Journey Freedom Tour 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10:00 A.M. We speculated months back that Sioux Falls would be added to Journey's...
Everything You Need to Know About Sioux Falls Downtown Trick or Treat 2022
It's become one of those fall traditions in Sioux Falls that people really look forward to. Sure, Downtown Sioux Falls Trick or Treat means wearing costumes and traditional Halloween goodies will be handed out. But it also means loads of shopping bargains for you, and music, and photo ops -...
14 Terrifying and Hilarious Things in Sioux Falls Halloween Store
It's spooky season! Halloween is just a few short weeks away and kids and adults alike are getting ready for the haunted holiday. I visited Spirit Halloween in the old Gordmans's building on S. Louise Avenue this week to find some ideas and found 14 of them. Some scary, some ridiculously funny. Here we go!
The Orionid Meteor Shower: When to Watch in Sioux Falls
As long as I can remember I've been a skywatcher. I remember as a kid taking a class trip to a local planetarium and being wowed by all the stars, planets, and galaxies. To this day I enjoy trying to pick out and name the different star constellations. I can usually pick out the North Star, Big Dipper, Little Dipper, Orion the Hunter, and Gemini the Twins. After that, it gets a little trickier.
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 0