AURORA, Ohio — Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski stood in the far corner of the 95-year-old Aurora Inn at the doorway that separates its sun room from its Six Horses Tavern, which was once part of a stagecoach stop. The 6’8” sheriff of Portage County is hard to miss physically. However, Zuchowski keeps himself tucked in the corner, observing the room until J.D. Vance, the Middletown Republican seeking the open Senate seat, singles him out for the “outstanding” job he does to keep the county safe.

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO