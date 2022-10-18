Read full article on original website
Jambar
Controversial conversations at YSU
Created Equal, a Columbus-based organization, visited Youngstown State University on Oct. 12 to show what the organization is and stands for. Lisbeth McCulfor, executive assistant for Created Equal, said the organization was at YSU to talk to the students about abortion. “We go on a rotation of various universities that...
whbc.com
Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
Boardman works to warm up school while awaiting repairs
Boardman is working to resolve a boiler issue and figures to have it fixed within a couple of weeks
Mercy Health hosting hiring events at three hospitals
It's from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at MYCAP on 5th Avenue.
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank's Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.
WFMJ.com
New era ahead for historic Newton Falls Community Center
With decades of history dating back to the WWII era in the 1940s, the historic Newton Falls Community Center is a staple to those in the Village. On Wednesday evening, the public got a glimpse of plans to renovate the facility as it's now given this second chance at life.
MCCTC breaks ground on new training center
The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center broke ground Tuesday for the Innovative Energy and Technology Workforce Training Center.
Newton Falls councilwoman files complaint against fellow council members, mayor
A Newton Falls councilwoman has filed a lawsuit against her fellow council members and the city's mayor.
Ghost walk happening in Warren
The historical society is hosting its last ghost walk of the season, and they are highlighting a famous deceased family from Warren.
JobsNOW: Dearing Compressor hiring for several positions
Dearing Compressor builds compressors that shoot natural gas and other gases through pipelines.
WFMJ.com
PA-16 Congressional candidate Dan Pastore hosts town hall in Hermitage
Western Pennsylvania voters gathered in Hermitage Tuesday evening to hear from the man challenging Representative Mike Kelly's position. As the 16th Congressional district race heats up between Dan Pastore and Mike Kelly, Pastore spoke with voters ahead of the election that's now just three weeks away. Democratic U.S. House candidate...
Opening day of Hollywood Gaming race track this Saturday
The kiosks were quiet and the betting windows were empty Friday afternoon inside the lower level of the race track where Saturday will be opening day of racing season at Austintown's Hollywood Gaming.
Girard, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 19th
Vindicator file photo / October 18, 1971 | Republican candidates for county offices took part in a luncheon hosted by the Mahoning County Republican Women’s Club 51 years ago. Standing from left, William M. Bryant, candidate for commissioner; William Goldman, engineer; Atty. Richard Shelar, prosecuting attorney; Sheriff Ray T. Davis; Alex Yankush, recorder, and Dan Maggianetti, candidate for commissioner; sitting Elsie Dieter, county Republican chairlady; Genevieve Novicky, candidate for clerk of courts, and Mrs. Barber Heister, women’s club president.
Washington Examiner
Ohio's drug crisis looms large in its Senate race
AURORA, Ohio — Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski stood in the far corner of the 95-year-old Aurora Inn at the doorway that separates its sun room from its Six Horses Tavern, which was once part of a stagecoach stop. The 6’8” sheriff of Portage County is hard to miss physically. However, Zuchowski keeps himself tucked in the corner, observing the room until J.D. Vance, the Middletown Republican seeking the open Senate seat, singles him out for the “outstanding” job he does to keep the county safe.
WFMJ.com
Early voting in Valley doubles from 2018 election
A record number of voters in Ohio are turning out to the election polls early in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana Counties. In Mahoning, the number of folks voting early is way up this year. In October 2018, 781 voted early and during the same time in 2022, 3,034 voted. In...
Scarecrows ‘take over’ local village’s downtown
The village of Lisbon is in the spirit of the fall season, and there are some happy faces downtown.
