3d ago

No way to meet that crazy 👹🤡Biden! Stay away we don't need you to create an Ohio Disaster mess! STAY OUT OF OHIO TROUBLE MAKER!

Jambar

Controversial conversations at YSU

Created Equal, a Columbus-based organization, visited Youngstown State University on Oct. 12 to show what the organization is and stands for. Lisbeth McCulfor, executive assistant for Created Equal, said the organization was at YSU to talk to the students about abortion. “We go on a rotation of various universities that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
CARROLLTON, OH
WFMJ.com

New era ahead for historic Newton Falls Community Center

With decades of history dating back to the WWII era in the 1940s, the historic Newton Falls Community Center is a staple to those in the Village. On Wednesday evening, the public got a glimpse of plans to renovate the facility as it's now given this second chance at life.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

PA-16 Congressional candidate Dan Pastore hosts town hall in Hermitage

Western Pennsylvania voters gathered in Hermitage Tuesday evening to hear from the man challenging Representative Mike Kelly's position. As the 16th Congressional district race heats up between Dan Pastore and Mike Kelly, Pastore spoke with voters ahead of the election that's now just three weeks away. Democratic U.S. House candidate...
HERMITAGE, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

Girard, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Girard, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Niles Mckinley volleyball team will have a game with Girard High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 19th

Vindicator file photo / October 18, 1971 | Republican candidates for county offices took part in a luncheon hosted by the Mahoning County Republican Women’s Club 51 years ago. Standing from left, William M. Bryant, candidate for commissioner; William Goldman, engineer; Atty. Richard Shelar, prosecuting attorney; Sheriff Ray T. Davis; Alex Yankush, recorder, and Dan Maggianetti, candidate for commissioner; sitting Elsie Dieter, county Republican chairlady; Genevieve Novicky, candidate for clerk of courts, and Mrs. Barber Heister, women’s club president.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Washington Examiner

Ohio's drug crisis looms large in its Senate race

AURORA, Ohio — Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski stood in the far corner of the 95-year-old Aurora Inn at the doorway that separates its sun room from its Six Horses Tavern, which was once part of a stagecoach stop. The 6’8” sheriff of Portage County is hard to miss physically. However, Zuchowski keeps himself tucked in the corner, observing the room until J.D. Vance, the Middletown Republican seeking the open Senate seat, singles him out for the “outstanding” job he does to keep the county safe.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Early voting in Valley doubles from 2018 election

A record number of voters in Ohio are turning out to the election polls early in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana Counties. In Mahoning, the number of folks voting early is way up this year. In October 2018, 781 voted early and during the same time in 2022, 3,034 voted. In...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

