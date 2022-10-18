Read full article on original website
Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat. Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Community Invited to Clean-Up at Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery
Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers are needed to help with cleanup at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley. The Lizzy Hammond Foundation says staff is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown. Bring your maintenance tools, such as hedgers, clippers, weed eaters to help this cemetery shine in honor...
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
Wind, rain, and snow are in the forecast for Saturday into Saturday night, although precipitation amounts will be on the light side. The first freeze of the year is expected Sunday and/or Monday morning in Reno. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. More active fall weather is here! -Jeff.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID meeting moved to Monday; Duffield Foundation discusses grant termination
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The special meeting for the general improvement district in regards to the Recreation Center Expansion Project has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Chateau in Incline Village. The meeting was moved so that all trustees could attend. Previously, the meeting was...
Record-Courier
Reusable cups part of effort to keep Nevada Day Parade litter free
In years past, Nevada Day parades in Carson City have attracted crowds in the thousands, resulting in a significant clean-up after everyone has gone home. To reduce the litter, the Carson Water Suconservancy District is partnering with greenUP! to provide free reusable Nevada Day Cups through a social media giveaway.
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1
Much colder weather will drop into the region Saturday with a sharp cold front. Windy, showery weather is expected, with rain changing over to light snow before ending. The first freeze of the fall is possible for Reno Sunday or Monday morning. -Jeff. Fall foliage website. Updated: 11 hours ago.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
2news.com
City of Sparks Offers Fire Chief Position to Finalist
Walt White is currently chief of Amador County’s Fire Protection District. A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
nnbw.com
Residential project set for historic downtown Carson City acreage
A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
FBI, DCSO drug bust results in arrests, deputies exposure to fentanyl
STATELINE, Nev. — A crime scene quickly expanded Thursday night as a drug bust went bad for several officers involved. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a five-month-long investigation into the narcotics trafficking activities resulted in five deputies being accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered symptoms related to acute fentanyl exposure.
nomadlawyer.org
Sparks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada. If you are looking for a place to grab a delicious drink, Sparks is the place to go. Sparks is home to several breweries and pubs. Some serve only drinks, but others offer food and microbrews. If you are interested in the...
2news.com
Carson Tahoe Health Phone System Resumes Normal Service
As of 8:15 p.m. tonight, October 20, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual. Carson Tahoe Health is currently experiencing a telephone network issue that is affecting nearly all calls throughout the system including scheduling, patient billing, voicemail boxes, and more.
2news.com
Reno man found guilty in uttering and forged check case
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a man from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of Possession of a Forged Instrument and one count of Uttering a Forged Check after a jury trial in District Court. Mark Christopher Conti (29) was arrested by detectives...
2news.com
Public Safety Outage Watch Ends For Lake Tahoe Areas
The Public Safety Outage Management event (PSOM) at Lake Tahoe and ridgeline sections of Carson City which began at 2:13 a.m. this morning ended today at 1:30 p.m. with all affected customers being restored safely. Original Story From October 21, 2022:. Based on current fire weather conditions forecast for areas...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 21, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 is down to two lanes both ways after Thursday’s watermain break, but it is open with a big plate where Gardnerville Town Water Co. workers dug up the highway to fix the leak. I can report that there is water at The Record-Courier Center right next door.
Nevada Appeal
Power outage impacting east Carson City residents
More than 1,500 Carson City NV Energy customers in the 89701 zip code are without power this morning. The outage was reported at 7:22 a.m. and expected to last until 9:15. Go to https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/view-current-outages for more information.
