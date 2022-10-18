ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Kansas Reflector

Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. It’s time for the Kansas Supreme Court to make it harder for bad prosecutors to escape discipline for misconduct. […] The post Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
