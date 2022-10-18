Read full article on original website
Related
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Americans to receive up to $750 direct payments in days – see when you’ll get your cash
SEVERAL states have now given thousands of qualified Americans direct payouts of up to $750, thanks to new programs. Residents of Rhode Island can now claim up to $750 for three children and $250 for each child under a new plan that was initiated this month. A recent effort, which...
Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. It’s time for the Kansas Supreme Court to make it harder for bad prosecutors to escape discipline for misconduct. […] The post Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0