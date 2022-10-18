ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Watch: ASU football nearly wins game vs. Stanford on acrobatic catch by Elijhah Badger

The Arizona State football team nearly defeated Stanford with an acrobatic catch from wide receiver Elijhah Badger at the end of the Pac-12 game in Palo Alto, Calif. on Saturday. The officials first ruled that Badger had hauled in a 42-yard pass from Emory Jones at the one-yard line with three seconds left, but the call was ruled an incompletion after replays showed Badger had stepped out of bounds. ...
