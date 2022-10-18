In about a month, 58 states attorney’s sued the state over the SAFE-T Act. Now, they are being consolidated into a single county. A court document published Thursday shows all parties involved decided to consolidate all the cases into Kankakee County. Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe was the first state’s attorney to sue the state over the SAFE-T Act. All parties were consulted before the motion was filed.

2 DAYS AGO