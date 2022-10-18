ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Comments / 6

john gann
2d ago

Wherever she goes you can bet she is lying .What is her plan or the GOP plan.All I hear is blame.

Reply
7
Related
ucbjournal.com

Governor Lee proclaims Oct. 16 to 22 as TN forest Products Week

Nashville – Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed October 16 – 22, 2022 as Tennessee Forest Products Week. He encourages residents to recognize and celebrate our forests and the renewable resources they provide as an important part of our state’s history, economy, culture, and well-being. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is celebrating with the Tennessee Forestry Association and their shared ForestryWorks program.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Here is a look at the election as early voting begins

Starting today, Tennessee voters can cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties. Tennessee voters can find their polling hours, locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims

A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government. Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in […] The post Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GATLINBURG, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Something old and something new in District 53

Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?

Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennesseans head to the ballot for early voting, officials are sending reminders to read the ballot beforehand. While the governor’s office is on the ballot, Tennesseans will have the chance to change the state’s constitution with four amendments on the ballot. “Any time...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy