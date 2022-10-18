Read full article on original website
john gann
2d ago
Wherever she goes you can bet she is lying .What is her plan or the GOP plan.All I hear is blame.
Reply
7
Related
ucbjournal.com
Governor Lee proclaims Oct. 16 to 22 as TN forest Products Week
Nashville – Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed October 16 – 22, 2022 as Tennessee Forest Products Week. He encourages residents to recognize and celebrate our forests and the renewable resources they provide as an important part of our state’s history, economy, culture, and well-being. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is celebrating with the Tennessee Forestry Association and their shared ForestryWorks program.
williamsonherald.com
What Tennesseans need to know about proposed Constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 state and federal general election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. "Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government, and this November, there will be...
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
Understanding the proposed amendments to Tennessee Constitution
Voters in Tennessee will see four proposed amendments to the state constitution on their ballots this election season. Election officials are warning voters some of those amendments are lengthy and are advising people to do their research before heading to the polls.
WYSH AM 1380
Here is a look at the election as early voting begins
Starting today, Tennessee voters can cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties. Tennessee voters can find their polling hours, locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
ucbjournal.com
The Hemp Alliance of Tennessee appoints three industry professionals to board of directors
Nashville – The Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT) has appointed three new members to its Board of Directors, including Jacob Coy, a vice president and hemp banking specialist at First Citizens Bank; Rochelle Frazier, an executive assistant at the Tennessee General Assembly; and Kevin Schultz, co-founder and president of The 357 Company.
Ready to vote in Tennessee? Here's who's running and how you can cast a ballot
More than one million Tennesseans voted in the 2018 general election, which featured top offices like an open governor's seat and an open U.S. Senate seat. It's time to do it again.
ucbjournal.com
Dozens of top state and county leaders endorse Amendment 1 ahead of election day
Nashville – As early voting begins this week and as Tennesseans head to the polls, dozens of top state and county leaders are endorsing and are encouraging voters to Vote Yes on 1 to amend Tennessee’s Constitution. Four proposed amendments to the state Constitution appear on the ballot...
Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims
A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government. Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in […] The post Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Something old and something new in District 53
Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
Early voting has started in Tennessee. Here's what you need to know before heading out to the polls.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election season officially is here. In Tennessee, Wednesday marked the start of early voting. Dozens of voters lined up this morning outside of the Downtown Knoxville West voting site to cast their ballots. Some races that will be decided on in this year's midterms are the...
wpln.org
What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?
Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
Amendment 2: Creating temporary line of succession for Tennessee governor
Tennessee is the only state that doesn't have a plan if the governor can't perform their duties for any reason. An amendment on the ballot this November would change that.
wvlt.tv
Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennesseans head to the ballot for early voting, officials are sending reminders to read the ballot beforehand. While the governor’s office is on the ballot, Tennesseans will have the chance to change the state’s constitution with four amendments on the ballot. “Any time...
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
Tennessee For All Encourages "NO" Vote on Amendment 1
Advocacy group says "right to work" should not be a part of Tennessee Constitution. A Tennessee policy advocacy group, Tennessee for All, is calling on voters to vote "NO" on a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.
The polls are officially open for early voting in the 2022 election
Early voting begins October 19 in an election where the governor's race, constitutional amendments and more are on the ballot.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Comments / 6