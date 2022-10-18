ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Latest USA Today projection has Sooners bowling in Texas

Before Bob Stoops arrived as head coach in 1999, the Oklahoma football program had not been to a postseason bowl game in the previous four seasons. Since the 1999 season, the Sooners have appeared in a bowl for 23 consecutive seasons. That string is in jeopardy of being snapped. With five games remaining in the regular season, Oklahoma needs at least two more wins to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season.
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout revealed

Full details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout have been revealed. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel published an article on Friday night about Venables’ contract after receiving a copy of the document through a request from Oklahoma. According to Mandel, Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract is fully guaranteed. That...
NORMAN, OK
405magazine.com

5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 20-23

Fall temperatures might be in a state of flux, but the great number of exciting events in Oklahoma City each weekend stays constant. From quick canines to barbecue cooking to exquisite crafts, there’s something for everyone this October. Light the Night Walk | Oct. 21. Get your steps in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

McLoud, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kingfisher High School football team will have a game with McLoud High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
MCLOUD, OK
q973radio.com

Woman Falls in Large Hole; Stuck for Hours

This is easily one of the wildest stories you’ll read this week. A woman in Oklahoma was walking along the side of the street, when all of a sudden, the unthinkable happened… She fell deep into a large hole next to the street and found herself completely stranded.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
okstate.edu

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
STILLWATER, OK
allennewspaper.com

Services held for James Moore

ITEMS LOCATED AT: 1701 INVESTORS AVE STE B, EL RENO, OKLA. INSPECTION: WED. OCT. 26TH FROM 8:00 AM TO 5:00 PM AND STARTING AT 8:00 AM DAY OF AUCTION Auction held at: DAKIL AUCTIONEERS, INC. 200 NW 114th St, Okla. City, Okla. (W. Side Service Rd of the Bdwy Ext. between 122nd & Hefner)
NORMAN, OK

