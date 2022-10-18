Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Latest USA Today projection has Sooners bowling in Texas
Before Bob Stoops arrived as head coach in 1999, the Oklahoma football program had not been to a postseason bowl game in the previous four seasons. Since the 1999 season, the Sooners have appeared in a bowl for 23 consecutive seasons. That string is in jeopardy of being snapped. With five games remaining in the regular season, Oklahoma needs at least two more wins to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season.
Details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout revealed
Full details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout have been revealed. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel published an article on Friday night about Venables’ contract after receiving a copy of the document through a request from Oklahoma. According to Mandel, Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract is fully guaranteed. That...
405magazine.com
5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 20-23
Fall temperatures might be in a state of flux, but the great number of exciting events in Oklahoma City each weekend stays constant. From quick canines to barbecue cooking to exquisite crafts, there’s something for everyone this October. Light the Night Walk | Oct. 21. Get your steps in...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Projecting OU’s performance over the final five games
Projected to finish second in the Big 12 this season and play for the conference championship, the Brent Venables era of Oklahoma football has begun with a 4-3 overall record and alone in ninth place in the league standings with half the season now in the books. The Sooners are...
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
5-Star Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Shines on National TV
The future Sooner accounted for 418 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 5-ranked Allen Eagles in Denton Guyer's easy Thursday night victory.
Boys & Girls Club opens permanent location in northeast OKC
Families in northeast Oklahoma City will now have a new center that will serve as a safe place to learn new interests.
Pickleball pain: As injuries rise, Oklahoma City physical therapist offers advice
You may have noticed the sport of pickleball taking over local rec centers or the lives of your friends and family.
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
McLoud, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kingfisher High School football team will have a game with McLoud High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
q973radio.com
Woman Falls in Large Hole; Stuck for Hours
This is easily one of the wildest stories you’ll read this week. A woman in Oklahoma was walking along the side of the street, when all of a sudden, the unthinkable happened… She fell deep into a large hole next to the street and found herself completely stranded.
Bixby continues record run with decisive home triumph against Westmoore
By Mike Moguin Photo of Bixby wide receiver Cale Fugate, left, and quarterback Connor Kirby BIXBY - Just one flip of the switch and top-ranked Bixby was electrifying with its high-scoring offensive machine en route to another one-sided victory. The latest came against Westmoore, 73-6, ...
Not so fragile: Chickasha’s ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp gets upgrade to last the decades
On a pretty October afternoon, a small but curious crowd gathered to watch as construction crews prepared to lift a giant lamp shade to place on an even bigger leg.
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
Norman Regional Nine plans grand opening celebration
Norman Regional Nine is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22.
KOCO
New development in Oklahoma City could mirror popular Chicago neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new development in Midtown could mirror a popular Chicago neighborhood. Some residents are excited about the possible changes. Others said this could disrupt traffic patterns. A block of Classen Drive could shut down and turn into a courtyard. It’s part of a proposal by the...
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
allennewspaper.com
Services held for James Moore
ITEMS LOCATED AT: 1701 INVESTORS AVE STE B, EL RENO, OKLA. INSPECTION: WED. OCT. 26TH FROM 8:00 AM TO 5:00 PM AND STARTING AT 8:00 AM DAY OF AUCTION Auction held at: DAKIL AUCTIONEERS, INC. 200 NW 114th St, Okla. City, Okla. (W. Side Service Rd of the Bdwy Ext. between 122nd & Hefner)
kosu.org
Oklahoma City requests water from Canton Lake for the second time this year
Even after getting water from Canton in August, Lake Hefner currently sits almost 7 feet lower than normal due to the state’s ongoing drought. With water levels 3.35 feet below normal, Canton Lake is faring a bit better, but it’s still parched. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
Comments / 0