Before Bob Stoops arrived as head coach in 1999, the Oklahoma football program had not been to a postseason bowl game in the previous four seasons. Since the 1999 season, the Sooners have appeared in a bowl for 23 consecutive seasons. That string is in jeopardy of being snapped. With five games remaining in the regular season, Oklahoma needs at least two more wins to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO