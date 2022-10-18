ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sun Devils second-half offensive hibernation costs them against Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — With clear skies and temperatures in the high 60s in the Bay Area on Saturday, it was either a perfect day to attend a football game, or do anything else outdoors. Stanford fans chose option B, and it’s hard to blame them. There’s not much reason to watch the Cardinal these days, unless you are a fan of kicking. The Cardinal did that a lot Saturday, using five field goals to beat Arizona State, 15-14. ...
STANFORD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado at Oregon State: Last-minute Buffs injury updates

The Colorado Buffaloes will be without a few previously questionable offensive players against Oregon State on Saturday night. Per Brian Howell of BuffZone, quarterback Owen McCown is not in uniform. Sophomore Drew Carter is now expected to back up starter JT Shrout. Colorado’s two leading running backs, Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith, also remain out. Fontenot hasn’t played since Air Force and Smith suffered a scary injury that caused him to be carted off the field last week. Walk-on Dante Capolungo, who was recently converted to RB, will join Jayle Stacks, Charlie Offerdahl and Anthony Hankerson as potential Buffs backs in this game. Kickoff is at 6:10 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.      List Three defensive keys for Colorado vs. Oregon State
BOULDER, CO
The Associated Press

McIlroy pulls ahead at Congaree with return to No. 1 in view

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy had two eagles that made his score look better than it felt Saturday. All that mattered was a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, putting him in position for his third win of the year. This one would come with a bonus: A chance to return to No. 1 in the world. That would be nothing new for McIlroy, who first reached the top of the world ranking more than 10 years ago, though it would be no less special. Having been there eight times before, it’s not a distraction — not with Jon Rahm among those one shot behind. “Ultimately, I just want to win this golf tournament. If I win the golf tournament, then everything will take care of itself,” McIlroy said after his 4-under 67.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy