1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Sun Devils second-half offensive hibernation costs them against Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. — With clear skies and temperatures in the high 60s in the Bay Area on Saturday, it was either a perfect day to attend a football game, or do anything else outdoors. Stanford fans chose option B, and it’s hard to blame them. There’s not much reason to watch the Cardinal these days, unless you are a fan of kicking. The Cardinal did that a lot Saturday, using five field goals to beat Arizona State, 15-14. ...
COLUMN: Ole Miss Was Routed in Baton Rouge. What's Next?
The Rebels looked lost in the second half on Saturday, and it finally came back to bite them.
Stanford kicks 5 FGs to edge Arizona St., 15-14
Joshua Karty tied a Stanford record by making five field goals in a 15-14 win Saturday over visiting Arizona State
One Of Iowa’s Best Ranked Colleges Is Also One Of Its Drunkest
Would you think that one of the best academic colleges to attend in the nation is also one of the biggest party schools in the country? This Iowa University ranked high on both lists. Every year there are lists that come out to rank the colleges and universities across the...
Colorado at Oregon State: Last-minute Buffs injury updates
The Colorado Buffaloes will be without a few previously questionable offensive players against Oregon State on Saturday night. Per Brian Howell of BuffZone, quarterback Owen McCown is not in uniform. Sophomore Drew Carter is now expected to back up starter JT Shrout. Colorado’s two leading running backs, Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith, also remain out. Fontenot hasn’t played since Air Force and Smith suffered a scary injury that caused him to be carted off the field last week. Walk-on Dante Capolungo, who was recently converted to RB, will join Jayle Stacks, Charlie Offerdahl and Anthony Hankerson as potential Buffs backs in this game. Kickoff is at 6:10 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Three defensive keys for Colorado vs. Oregon State
McIlroy pulls ahead at Congaree with return to No. 1 in view
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy had two eagles that made his score look better than it felt Saturday. All that mattered was a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, putting him in position for his third win of the year. This one would come with a bonus: A chance to return to No. 1 in the world. That would be nothing new for McIlroy, who first reached the top of the world ranking more than 10 years ago, though it would be no less special. Having been there eight times before, it’s not a distraction — not with Jon Rahm among those one shot behind. “Ultimately, I just want to win this golf tournament. If I win the golf tournament, then everything will take care of itself,” McIlroy said after his 4-under 67.
