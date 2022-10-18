Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move
The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
NFL world roasts latest corny Russell Wilson ad
It’s safe to say when the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, neither the franchise or the quarterback saw their season transpiring like it has. Wilson reportedly wants to play through a hamstring injury for which he underwent an MRI on Tuesday after last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. He has already been booed by his new fans multiple times throughout the season.
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones confirms he told Patriots Robert Kraft don’t (expletive) with me
Did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really tell New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft “don’t (expletive) with me” at the NFL owners meeting, as reported by ESPN.
NFL world reacts to latest Deshaun Watson legal trouble
The Ohio State Highway Patrol ticketed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone just days after being traded to the franchise, TMZ reported Thursday. The officers caught Watson speeding in Sandusky on June 11th while Watson was traveling back from Detroit. In the...
Bill Belichick reveals loss of “impossible to replace” player
While most NFL fans might not give much thought to the guys playing special teams, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick certainly isn’t one of those people. When the team lost special teamer Cody Davis to an injury this week, Belichick knew exactly how big of a loss it was.
NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey trade report
As the Carolina Panthers continue to struggle this season rumors and reports have started to circulate that the team could be interested in trading away star running back Christian McCaffrey. The rumblings have gotten so strong that the Panthers star even had to address them this week. And those rumors just keep heating up.
NFL world reacts to surprising Patriots quarterback decision
Entering the season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was the team’s clear-cut starting quarterback after leading the team to 10 wins and a playoff appearance during his rookie season last year. However, after Jones struggled to start the season and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe led the team to back-t0-back wins, not even Bill Belichick would publicly commit to Jones remaining the team’s starter. But it looks like Jones is still QB1 in New England.
Real reason for Green Bay Packers struggles revealed
The Green Bay Packers have struggled on offense this season as the team has just a 3-3 record. The struggles have led to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting visibly frustrated on the sideline, seemingly criticizing teammates, pondering his eventual retirement, and discussing potential trades to improve the roster all after blasting his wide receivers during the preseason.
Travis Kelce reveals shocking Odell Beckham Jr. plan
When news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce had agreed to a restructured contract that freed up several millions of dollars in cap space for the team, it was clear that the Chiefs were planning some sort of move to bolster their roster. Now, Kelce is making it very clear what he wants that move to be.
Nathaniel Hackett makes shocking decision on Melvin Gordon
One of the more shocking things to come out of Week 6 of the NFL season was the Denver Broncos’ decision to bench starting running back Melvin Gordon. Gordon has been a staple in Denver’s running game for the past two seasons but saw only three carries Monday night in favor of veteran running back Latavius Murray.
New York Jets make major decision on frustrated wide receiver
Second-year New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, frustrated with his targets and role within the offense, requested a trade from the franchise earlier this week. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Moore won’t play Sunday when the team travels to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos.
Ravens dealt huge blow as RB out for 4-6 weeks
The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a huge blow Friday. ESPN NFL insider Adam Scheffer, running back JK Dobbins will be out the next 4-6 weeks due to a knee injury. “Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources.”
Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell & Robert Kraft? Cowboys Owner’s 31-1 NFL Vote
OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT & GOODELL? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated exchange over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell. According to the...
Dak Prescott answers if he will start Sunday
For the last few days, there has been plenty of speculation about whether or not Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be starting Sunday against the Detroit Lions, and the quarterback confirmed Thursday that he indeed will be in the lineup Sunday. “I am,” said Prescott on Thursday, though he...
NFL world reacts to Andy Dalton’s disastrous pick-sixes
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has typically been a reliable passer that protects the football well, but that was not the case in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Dalton started his turnover-prone half of football in the first quarter with a goal-line interception in the...
Fantasy football implications of stunning Christian McCaffrey trade
The Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for substantial draft capital, in a blockbuster NFL trade late Thursday night. While McCaffrey has been rumored to be very available on a tanking Panthers team, it’s still a stunner to see a trade...
Jerry Jones clarifies Robert Kraft conversation
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly got into a heated conversation with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft Tuesday at the NFL owner’s meeting. The pair seem to be arguing about Roger Goodell’s contract, which they didn’t see eye-to-eye on. Apparently, Jones wants Goodell’s new contract to be filled with incentives in order to receive his bonuses. Kraft doesn’t agree with Jones and they went at it, with Jones supposedly telling him “Don’t f*** with me.”
