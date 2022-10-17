Read full article on original website
Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge 14%
LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising.
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) beats analysts’ expectations
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock surges 14.41% (As on October 19, 11:45:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company top earnings and revenue estimates, while subscriptions also beat expectations. Revenue, operating income and membership slightly exceeded the company’s forecast during the quarter, with big hits across TV and film. Netflix said it launched some of its most-watched series and films of all time, including Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Stranger Things S4, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The Gray Man, and Purple Hearts. For Q3, operating income totaled $1.5 billion vs. $1.8 billion in Q3’21. Operating income was above our beginning-of-quarter forecast, partially due to higher revenue, as well as a shift in timing of some spend from Q3 to Q4. As a result, operating margin of 19% was above the 16% forecast. The four percentage point year-over-year decline in operating margin is almost entirely due to the appreciation in the US dollar vs. most other currencies during this period.
