Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner — known for his profitable bets on tech firms like Airbnb and Facebook — has been an Israeli citizen since 1999.
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
White House says Biden believes Saudi Arabia has sided with Russia after OPEC+ cut
The White House said Tuesday that President Biden believes Saudi Arabia has effectively sided with Russia’s war aims in Ukraine following the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance’s announcement last week that it would cut oil production. "We believe by the decision that OPEC+ made last week, (Saudi Arabia is) certainly...
Vladimir Putin's 'gas blackmail' is failing as an LNG revolution allows Europe to end its dependence on Russia, says Yale professor
Russia's plan to wreak havoc on the European gas flows could sharply backfire as the market shifts in the European Union's favor, according to Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. Sonnenfeld wrote in a Financial Times column Monday that the relationship between Russia and Europe has changed, and Europe no longer depends...
Exxon fully withdraws from Russia after Putin seizes assets
Exxon Mobil on Monday said it has fully exited Russia, with the energy giant saying that President Vladimir Putin had expropriated its assets in the country and "unilaterally terminated" the company's Sakhalin-1 oil project. "With two decrees, the Russian government has unilaterally terminated our interests in Sakhalin-1, and the project...
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Finland president says Putin 'all in' for Ukraine, claims Russia misunderstood how 'willing' West was to help
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Finland’s president remains deeply concerned about the nuclear risk posed by Russia, but argued that President Vladimir Putin's announced partial mobilization indicates problems in the Russian army. In an exclusive statement given to Fox News Digital following Putin's announcement on Wednesday, Finnish President...
Putin Uses 20 Bottles of Vodka and a ‘Sweet’ Note to Rekindle Bromance With Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi
ROME—Despite condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s long-serving politician Silvio Berlusconi has spoken out about rekindling his most unusual bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi, who has just been voted back into power as part of a far-right coalition set to take office this month, was...
Sakhalin oil project hints at the potential collapse of Russian output when new EU sanctions take effect
The Sakhalin-1 project saw production tumble after Exxon refused to accept local insurance for tankers, sourced told Reuters. Western firms stopped insuring tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot after Russia invaded Ukraine. The EU's next round of sanctions against Moscow will include a broader ban on Russian oil tanker insurance, among...
Vladimir Putin could 'possibly lose his life' if he loses war in Ukraine, reveals ex-oligarch
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Russian exiled ex-oligarch, now living in the UK, sat down for an exclusive interview for GPS, on CNN, where he described the way he interprets Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mindset during this ‘difficult time’ for him. Putin is all-in on Ukraine. Khodorkovsky was once...
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Biden escalates feud with Saudi Arabia, warning of 'consequences' for cutting oil production in coordination with Russia
Biden made an nonspecific threat to Saudi Arabia after its decision to cut oil output. The call, which will drive up prices, was made as part of the OPEC+ grouping including Russia. The White House has framed the move as the Saudis siding with Russia against Ukraine. President Joe Biden...
Leader who has a long working relationship with Putin predicts his next move
Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, who has a longstanding relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to discuss what he has learned about Putin over the years, and what is next for his war in Ukraine.
A top Senate Democrat threatens to block US cooperation with Saudi Arabia as MBS deepens ties with Putin
Sen. Bob Menendez threatened to block cooperation with Saudi Arabia. Menendez ripped into the kingdom over an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production. He effectively accused the Saudis of fueling Russia's war machine amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday called on the...
Kremlin says its goals in Ukraine may be achieved through talks
LONDON (Reuters) - The Kremlin was quoted as saying on Thursday that the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine are unchanged, but that they may be achieved through negotiations.
Elon Musk Knows 'Kremlin's Red Lines,' Spoke With Putin on Ukraine: Bremmer
Elon Musk learned about the Kremlin's "red lines" for ending the war in Ukraine during a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an account of the purported conversation from political scientist Ian Bremmer. Bremmer, founder and president of political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, wrote in a...
Russia Seizes Exxon's Stake in Sakhalin-1 Offshore Project
Two months after freezing ExxonMobil's ownership stake in the lucrative Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, the Russian government has seized it without compensation, ending the last vestiges of the oil major's partnership with Russian producers. Until Monday, the Exxon subsidiary Exxon Neftegaz held a 30 percent stake in the 220,000...
Turkey Backs Putin Gas Plan as Nord Stream Faces Long Outage
LONDON (Reuters) - Large sections of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines built to supply gas to Europe might need to be replaced, the head of Gazprom said, while Turkey on Friday backed Russian proposals to build a gas hub there as an alternative supply route. Russian President Vladimir Putin this...
Exxon Completes Russia Exit
Exxon Mobil Corp. completed its exit from Russia, calling the departure an “expropriation” of its main Russian operation and potentially setting up a future legal challenge. “With two decrees, the Russian government has unilaterally terminated our interests in Sakhalin-1 and the project has been transferred to a Russian...
Russia's oil exports would still make Moscow a profit even with a $60 price cap in place, Janet Yellen says
Russia could profit from its oil exports even with a $60 price cap, Janet Yellen said. She said Russia has been willing to produce and sell its crude in that range in the past. G7 countries want to cap Russian oil to curb its revenues by keeping global prices in...
