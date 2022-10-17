ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
CBS News

Exxon fully withdraws from Russia after Putin seizes assets

Exxon Mobil on Monday said it has fully exited Russia, with the energy giant saying that President Vladimir Putin had expropriated its assets in the country and "unilaterally terminated" the company's Sakhalin-1 oil project. "With two decrees, the Russian government has unilaterally terminated our interests in Sakhalin-1, and the project...
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Newsweek

Elon Musk Knows 'Kremlin's Red Lines,' Spoke With Putin on Ukraine: Bremmer

Elon Musk learned about the Kremlin's "red lines" for ending the war in Ukraine during a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an account of the purported conversation from political scientist Ian Bremmer. Bremmer, founder and president of political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, wrote in a...
maritime-executive.com

Russia Seizes Exxon's Stake in Sakhalin-1 Offshore Project

Two months after freezing ExxonMobil's ownership stake in the lucrative Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, the Russian government has seized it without compensation, ending the last vestiges of the oil major's partnership with Russian producers. Until Monday, the Exxon subsidiary Exxon Neftegaz held a 30 percent stake in the 220,000...
US News and World Report

Turkey Backs Putin Gas Plan as Nord Stream Faces Long Outage

LONDON (Reuters) - Large sections of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines built to supply gas to Europe might need to be replaced, the head of Gazprom said, while Turkey on Friday backed Russian proposals to build a gas hub there as an alternative supply route. Russian President Vladimir Putin this...
rigzone.com

Exxon Completes Russia Exit

Exxon Mobil Corp. completed its exit from Russia, calling the departure an “expropriation” of its main Russian operation and potentially setting up a future legal challenge. “With two decrees, the Russian government has unilaterally terminated our interests in Sakhalin-1 and the project has been transferred to a Russian...
TEXAS STATE

