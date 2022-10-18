ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

arcadia.edu

1,000 Miles From Home

Moving away from home can be an uneasy experience for people of all ages, and moving 1,000 miles away, with no safety net close by, can be even more terrifying. I was born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. I went to the same school from the time I was 4 years old till the time I graduated, and now I am living on campus at Arcadia — 1,000 miles away from home, starting all over. I have to admit I was terrified to leave everything I had ever known, to experience being a new kid for the first time, not knowing a single person or even how to work public transit.
GLENSIDE, PA
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Inexplicably Barks Like a Dog While Taunting Teens Record

Are we officially barking at each other in the Hat City? Because, if we are barking, I'm all in. Before I even hit play on this TikTok video, I chose sides. You see the guy in the orange shirt? Look at his face, I've seen that look, I've had that look many times. If the term "enough is enough" had a face, that would be it. This video was published to TikTok by @winniethepoohsbutthole on September 7th, I found it on October 13th. Take a look for yourself and see why 70,000 people have viewed it already.
DANBURY, CT
arcadia.edu

Dr. Lauren Reid Receives Pennsylvania Counseling Association Outstanding Teaching Award

Dr. Lauren Reid, assistant professor of Counseling, received the Pennsylvania Counseling Association’s 2022 Outstanding Professional Teaching Award at PCA’s conference from Oct. 14-16. The conference, “Advancing the Profession: Promoting Assessment and Effective Counseling Practices,” took place in Pittsburgh. The award is given annually to a PCA member who demonstrates excellence in teaching in a counseling, counselor education, or counseling supervision program in the state of Pennsylvania.
GLENSIDE, PA
Eyewitness News

Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
BRISTOL, CT
arcadia.edu

Life is Short and the World is Wide

It started off when I was a high school senior visiting Arcadia to see if it was a school I would be interested in. My tour guide enthusiastically explained all the opportunities Arcadia has to offer, specifically emphasizing the study abroad programs. “Preview is a great opportunity for new students; I regret not participating in it,” he exclaimed.
GLENSIDE, PA
i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
arcadia.edu

Pre-Occupational Therapy

The Pre-Occupational Therapy program at Arcadia University offers four competitive seats in the two-year full-time Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program at Salus University to students who meet the criteria, according to an agreement between the two universities. Additional Arcadia applicants will be considered, along with all other non-Arcadia applicants, for admission to the MSOT program.
GLENSIDE, PA

