‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
arcadia.edu
1,000 Miles From Home
Moving away from home can be an uneasy experience for people of all ages, and moving 1,000 miles away, with no safety net close by, can be even more terrifying. I was born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. I went to the same school from the time I was 4 years old till the time I graduated, and now I am living on campus at Arcadia — 1,000 miles away from home, starting all over. I have to admit I was terrified to leave everything I had ever known, to experience being a new kid for the first time, not knowing a single person or even how to work public transit.
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Danbury Man Inexplicably Barks Like a Dog While Taunting Teens Record
Are we officially barking at each other in the Hat City? Because, if we are barking, I'm all in. Before I even hit play on this TikTok video, I chose sides. You see the guy in the orange shirt? Look at his face, I've seen that look, I've had that look many times. If the term "enough is enough" had a face, that would be it. This video was published to TikTok by @winniethepoohsbutthole on September 7th, I found it on October 13th. Take a look for yourself and see why 70,000 people have viewed it already.
arcadia.edu
Dr. Lauren Reid Receives Pennsylvania Counseling Association Outstanding Teaching Award
Dr. Lauren Reid, assistant professor of Counseling, received the Pennsylvania Counseling Association’s 2022 Outstanding Professional Teaching Award at PCA’s conference from Oct. 14-16. The conference, “Advancing the Profession: Promoting Assessment and Effective Counseling Practices,” took place in Pittsburgh. The award is given annually to a PCA member who demonstrates excellence in teaching in a counseling, counselor education, or counseling supervision program in the state of Pennsylvania.
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
225-Pound Black Bear That Attacked Morris Boy Had 'Rare Pieces Of Macaroni' In Stomach
A 225-pound black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy had rare pieces of macaroni in his stomach, according to a necropsy. The male bear attacked the boy in Litchfield County on Sunday, Oct. 16, as he played in his grandparent's yard in the town of Morris. Following the attack, which...
arcadia.edu
Life is Short and the World is Wide
It started off when I was a high school senior visiting Arcadia to see if it was a school I would be interested in. My tour guide enthusiastically explained all the opportunities Arcadia has to offer, specifically emphasizing the study abroad programs. “Preview is a great opportunity for new students; I regret not participating in it,” he exclaimed.
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
foxwilmington.com
Connecticut Man Who Killed 2 Police Officers Played High School Football With Aaron Fernandez and Alex Ryng
Three high school football teammates went on to become cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Alex Ryng and Nick Brutcher all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Aaron Hernandez became a pro-football player for the New England Patriots until he was convicted of...
Tenacious New Milford Pooch Scares Black Bear Off His Property
Nicole and Anthony Baruffo live in New Milford with their beautiful children Camden and Logan. They also have a 9 year-old French Bulldog named Jax that Nicole describes as "an absolute clown" who is fiercely protective, which would come in handy after a few recent incidents. Nicole told us the...
arcadia.edu
Pre-Occupational Therapy
The Pre-Occupational Therapy program at Arcadia University offers four competitive seats in the two-year full-time Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program at Salus University to students who meet the criteria, according to an agreement between the two universities. Additional Arcadia applicants will be considered, along with all other non-Arcadia applicants, for admission to the MSOT program.
