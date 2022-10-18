RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy had two eagles that made his score look better than it felt Saturday. All that mattered was a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, putting him in position for his third win of the year. This one would come with a bonus: A chance to return to No. 1 in the world. That would be nothing new for McIlroy, who first reached the top of the world ranking more than 10 years ago, though it would be no less special. Having been there eight times before, it’s not a distraction — not with Jon Rahm among those one shot behind. “Ultimately, I just want to win this golf tournament. If I win the golf tournament, then everything will take care of itself,” McIlroy said after his 4-under 67.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO