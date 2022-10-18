Read full article on original website
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
3 takeaways from BYU’s lopsided loss to Liberty
The Cougars struggled across the board in falling to 4-4 on the season.
Stanford kicks 5 FGs to edge Arizona St., 15-14
Joshua Karty tied a Stanford record by making five field goals in a 15-14 win Saturday over visiting Arizona State
Colorado at Oregon State: Last-minute Buffs injury updates
The Colorado Buffaloes will be without a few previously questionable offensive players against Oregon State on Saturday night. Per Brian Howell of BuffZone, quarterback Owen McCown is not in uniform. Sophomore Drew Carter is now expected to back up starter JT Shrout. Colorado’s two leading running backs, Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith, also remain out. Fontenot hasn’t played since Air Force and Smith suffered a scary injury that caused him to be carted off the field last week. Walk-on Dante Capolungo, who was recently converted to RB, will join Jayle Stacks, Charlie Offerdahl and Anthony Hankerson as potential Buffs backs in this game. Kickoff is at 6:10 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Three defensive keys for Colorado vs. Oregon State
McIlroy pulls ahead at Congaree with return to No. 1 in view
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy had two eagles that made his score look better than it felt Saturday. All that mattered was a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, putting him in position for his third win of the year. This one would come with a bonus: A chance to return to No. 1 in the world. That would be nothing new for McIlroy, who first reached the top of the world ranking more than 10 years ago, though it would be no less special. Having been there eight times before, it’s not a distraction — not with Jon Rahm among those one shot behind. “Ultimately, I just want to win this golf tournament. If I win the golf tournament, then everything will take care of itself,” McIlroy said after his 4-under 67.
