Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Urgent food desert warning after second major retailer announces store closure following Kroger’s bombshell
DOLLAR General has revealed it's closing one of its stores, sparking fears that its departure will create a food desert for regular shoppers. The bombshell news comes as Kroger announced plans to shut down branches in Atlanta and Connecticut after closing a store in Indiana. A Dollar General store is...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Millions to receive next $1,657 check in just days – see exact date
SOCIAL Security claimants born after the 21st of their birth month are going to receive payments soon. The next payment reflecting the 2022 cost-of-living-adjustment will be sent out on October 26. The payment schedule will also apply to taxpayers who receive Social Security Disability Insurance. Beneficiaries' payouts increased from $1,565...
Comments / 0