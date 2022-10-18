ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
The US Sun

COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Millions to receive next $1,657 check in just days – see exact date

SOCIAL Security claimants born after the 21st of their birth month are going to receive payments soon. The next payment reflecting the 2022 cost-of-living-adjustment will be sent out on October 26. The payment schedule will also apply to taxpayers who receive Social Security Disability Insurance. Beneficiaries' payouts increased from $1,565...
