Gigi Hadid Shares Halloween-Themed Drawing Done by Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A masterpiece. Gigi Hadid got into the Halloween spirit by showing off her 2-year-old daughter's drawing inspired by the upcoming holiday .

The model, 27, took to social media on Sunday, October 16, to share an Instagram Story of the sketch. Khai's doodle included orange and purple swirls that were covered by stickers of Frankenstein and skeletons.

Hadid's glimpse at her child's artistic skills comes after she recently gushed about Khai's major milestones . "She's so mobile, from so early in the morning," the California native, who shares her little one with Zayn Malik , told Today in September. "So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know."

At the time, Hadid noted that Khai is active by "practicing doing dangerous things" in the house. "It's so much fun," she added, referring to getting to watch her daughter grow. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. She's a blessing."

Hadid became a mom after giving birth to Khai in September 2020. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hadid and Malik, 29, grew even closer as they expanded their family.

“Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl," the source shared that same month, adding that Hadid was "appreciating every moment" with her daughter and the former One Direction band member.

The on-and-off couple, who first started dating in 2015 , made headlines after the musician was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment in October 2021 after an alleged altercation with his then-girlfriend's mother, Yolanda Hadid .

Malik, who pleaded no contest to the charges , was fined for the incident and put on probation for 360 days. He was also assigned anger management classes and a domestic violence program. That same month, Us confirmed that Hadid and Malik pulled the plug on their relationship.

Amid his legal issues, the songwriter broke his silence by defending himself against public rumors . “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details,” he told TMZ in a statement. “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Earlier this year, a source exclusively told Us that Malik and Gigi were in a great place as coparents . "Gigi has her walls up since she's on better terms with Zayn and they're doing well coparenting," the insider revealed.