ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Police: Man arrested in connection with 4 Oklahoma slayings

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xSFz_0idpmsHn00

A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida , police said Tuesday.

Joe Kennedy , 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.

Prentice has described Kennedy as a “person of interest” in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

The dismembered bodies of the four, who had been reported missing, were found last week in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee, a town of around 11,000 about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa.

Prentice did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shameel Shams

‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in Florida

(Credit: Okmulgee Police Department & Fox10) A person of interest in the gruesome death of four Oklahoma friends was arrested for allegedly stealing a car on Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, after allegedly being found in a vehicle that had been reported stolen to authorities on Monday, according to the Okmulgee Police Department (OPD).
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
KOCO

Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
MCALESTER, OK
The Hill

Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy