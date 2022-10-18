Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Twindly Carnival
Friends of Twindly are hosting a Halloween Fundraiser! Participants can purchase tickets for food, games, and activities! Family friendly costumes are encouraged. Please no gore or weapons. There will be carnival games, bounce house, face painting, a dunk tank, balloon stand, and ice skating will be available from 4-6pm. Come on down have a good time!
All State Music Auditions in Atlantic today
(Atlantic) All State Music Auditions are taking place at the Atlantic High School today. Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber said there will be around one thousand choir and instrumental members competing for the All State team. Barber thanks all of the volunteers who have signed up to help out with...
Eater
On This Sherwood Farm, Diwali Is a Celebration of Local Bounty
When Narendra Varma, the executive director of Our Table Cooperative, was growing up in Northern India, Diwali — also known as the festival of lights, celebrated throughout India and among the Indian diaspora in other parts of the world — was easily the year’s biggest celebration. Houses and buildings were lit with oil lamps and candles, shining off the white plaster walls newly washed and patched for the holiday. Friends and family would send boxes of nuts, dried fruit, and candies throughout the five-day period, including sweets made with khoya, evaporated milk solids Varma compares to a nutty ricotta. The family would feast, fireworks would crackle, and the adults would stay up to gamble while the kids went to bed.
macaronikid.com
Local Yoga Classes in Chestermere & Langdon
Your one-stop-shop for all things Yoga in Chestermere, Langdon and Indus! Bookmark this page and check back often!. Yin Yoga, Gentle Lunchtime Flow, Yoga for Backs, Wall Yin, Flow Yoga. Star Yoga Studio. #5, 720 Centre Street NE, Langdon, AB T0J 1X1. Beginner, Sunrise, Restorative, Youth classes, Seniors Chair Yoga,...
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area. It’s nearly that time of year when kids of all ages love to go trick or treating for Halloween. In the past decade or so, hosted Trunk or Treat events have become more popular Halloween activities to do, especially in the Yakima Valley area. We have multiple Trunk or Treat events happening all over town and the students and staff at Eisenhower High School are joining the fray again, too.
Narcity
This Christmas Land Near Toronto Has Polar Express Rides & A Twinkling Scandinavian Market
Can you hear sleigh bells jingling? The Christmas season is coming up, and one magical holiday event has already announced its plans. Christmas Land with Polar Express at Niemi's is taking place at Niemi's Family Farm in Mount Albert, less than an hour from Toronto. The annual holiday activation opens November 12 and includes the traditional Scandinavian Market as well as some new features.
Seniors have fun on the dancefloor, squared
Toby Thomason doesn’t always agree with everything his wife Judy suggests. But he remembers the day roughly 50 years ago when she dragged him along for a fun night of square dancing. He did it begrudgingly at first because, well, happy wife, happy life. But then something crazy happened — he actually enjoyed it.
Confluence Brewery celebrates 10 years with 10 beers
Confluence Brewing is unveiling 10 beers Friday in celebration of its 10th year in business. Catch up fast: Co-founder John Martin's fascination with craft beer started as a teenager more than 30 years ago when he and a buddy made a failed attempt to make a drinkable raisin almond beer.Years later he left a construction gig to start Confluence — during a time when the profession was not well defined.Craft brewing has since become big business and Confluence is among Iowa's largest producers.State of play: Some of the new beers are collaborations with other Iowa breweries.Chocolate birthday cake stout, with Gezellig and Lake TimeRemnant, a rye wine-style ale with Lion Bridge and LuaOf note: Kaltrauch, a German-style beer from Confluence, won a gold medal earlier this month in the Great American Beer Festival.🎉 Celebrate: Confluence is hosting a three-day party with bands, food trucks, artist booths and on site T-shirt printing.Friday at 3:30pm; and beginning at noon Saturday and Sunday.
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0