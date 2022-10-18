Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Can You Correctly Pronounce These 10 South Dakota Towns?
If you're not from South Dakota (like myself) you might have some trouble pronouncing some of the unique names this state has to offer. But which of these is the most difficult?. Here's a list of the ten towns in South Dakota that people from out of state can't pronounce....
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
List Of Favorite Frozen Pizza’s Doesn’t Include Minnesota Made Za
A survey of the “Best Frozen Pizzas” does not include an awesome frozen pie made in Minnesota. It didn't even make the list! How is that even possible!?. There are some really good frozen pizzas and there are some that are not very tasty at all. According to...
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
Winter Weather Expectations for Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's hard to believe with the above-average temperatures we're experiencing right now that all of this is going to come crashing down. But it will, sooner than you might expect. In fact, a quick glance at the calendar shows that winter officially begins two months from today, December 21. And...
Woman Takes Video As She Gets Charged And Gored By Buffalo
In South Dakota, We Know You Don't Get Too Close To The Buffalo! This gal didn't get that message. happen every year in South Dakota where someone gets too close to some of the bison at Custer State Park and it doesn't end well. Tourists are reminded frequently to NOT...
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Company Sued for Making Pasta in Iowa, Not Italy
The very first mentions of pasta go all the way back to writings from the first century, and there is no place on the planet more synonymous with the flour, egg, and water creation than the country of Italy, which began manufacturing pasta on a mass scale in the 17th century.
The Breathtaking Ice Castles Attraction Is Coming Back To Minnesota In January
The Ice Castle Sculptures will be returning to Minnesota for the Eighth year in a row at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton (see map below) for the third time. Construction will start in November and if weather permits will be open at the beginning of January 2023. According...
Prepare Your Vehicle For South Dakota Winter Driving
Temperatures are cooling down in South Dakota, I guess that happens this time of year. But while the temps are still mild, now would be a great time to get your vehicle ready for winter. AAA has some great recommendations to help your vehicle tackle another South Dakota winter:. Battery...
Some Items Are Not Returnable At Minnesota Walmarts
I'm not big on returning items to any retailer, so I seldom do. It is nice to know what return policies are at your local retailers, just in case you really do need to return a purchase. Unfortunately, some shoppers abuse return policies and make it tougher on the rest of us.
Circle K Signs Deal to Sell Weed in Its Gas Stations
Pretty soon, you'll be able to buy weed at your local Circle K—legally. Popular convenience store chain Circle K is teaming up with one of the biggest power players in the cannabis production industry to sell weed in its gas stations starting in 2023. According to Thrillest, Circle K...
One Of Iowa’s Best Ranked Colleges Is Also One Of Its Drunkest
Would you think that one of the best academic colleges to attend in the nation is also one of the biggest party schools in the country? This Iowa University ranked high on both lists. Every year there are lists that come out to rank the colleges and universities across the...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0