After a process that has taken several years to complete, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department should have a fleet of new vehicles by the end of the year. The Mingo County Commission conducted a special meeting on Oct. 18, prior to its regular meeting, to open bids for eight cruisers. Bids for the cruisers were put out because the only two dealerships in West Virginia currently which hold the state contract for police vehicles do not have them in stock and can give no date as to when such vehicles would become available.

MINGO COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO