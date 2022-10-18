Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
Metro News
Injuries reported in Kanawha County I-79 crash
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Interstate 79 southbound in Kanawha County is expected to be closed for several hours after a bad two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon. The wreck happened near the 13 mile-marker which is between Clendenin and Elkview. Authorities said a northbound vehicle came across the median and slammed into a southbound vehicle.
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
Man calls 911 saying he was on drugs and was going to kill a bunch of people after someone stole his ATV
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing serious charges after threatening to kill a bunch of people, including police and their families, due to someone stealing his ATV. According to authorities, William Evans called 911, saying he was going to Beckley to kill a female. He gave...
connect-bridgeport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision
According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
23-year-old convicted of setting wildfires in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Special Operations Unit Investigator John Bird arrested a Kanawha County woman following the Horsemill Hollow Wildfire on March 22, 2022. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires to lands in Kanawha County and sentenced...
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
Woman sentenced to 4 years in connection to Kanawha County wildfire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been sentenced in connection to a wildfire that happened earlier this year. The West Virginia Division of Forestry says Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of “setting fires to lands in Kanawha County” and was sentenced to four years in prison on the charge. The wildfire, called the […]
WSAZ
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire
UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
UPDATE: Vandals arrested after causing thousands in damage by spray painting vulgarities on churches, Little League fields
UPDATE: LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three Logan County individuals are facing charges in relation to a string of vandalism incidents which occurred earlier in the month. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 7, 2022, Logan County Deputies responded to the Henlawson Church at which vandals had caused an estimated $3440 in damage through the spray painting of vulgarities on the building.
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
WSAZ
All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
Sheriff to get new fleet of cruisers
After a process that has taken several years to complete, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department should have a fleet of new vehicles by the end of the year. The Mingo County Commission conducted a special meeting on Oct. 18, prior to its regular meeting, to open bids for eight cruisers. Bids for the cruisers were put out because the only two dealerships in West Virginia currently which hold the state contract for police vehicles do not have them in stock and can give no date as to when such vehicles would become available.
Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus
DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
WSAZ
Body found following camper fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
Fire destroys beloved Floyd County restaurant
Multiple fire departments are fighting flames.
Putnam County woman arrested in Fayette County on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Putnam County woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours of October 22, 2022, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic offense in...
lootpress.com
Seven students and a bus driver taken to hospital after bus accident
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eight people injured after a bus accident in Mingo County. This morning, Tuesday October 18th, a bus accident occurred on Route 52, south of Mingo Central High School. Seven students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
