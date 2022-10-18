Read full article on original website
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Sun Devils second-half offensive hibernation costs them against Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. — With clear skies and temperatures in the high 60s in the Bay Area on Saturday, it was either a perfect day to attend a football game, or do anything else outdoors. Stanford fans chose option B, and it’s hard to blame them. There’s not much reason to watch the Cardinal these days, unless you are a fan of kicking. The Cardinal did that a lot Saturday, using five field goals to beat Arizona State, 15-14. ...
Montana State Sets Division I Record With Four Safeties in Game
The FCS program set an obscure mark on Saturday against Weber State.
Liberty scores final 38 points in 41-14 win over BYU
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TDs and Liberty scored the final 38 points as the Flames beat BYU 41-14 Saturday night. Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and touchdowns for Liberty (7-1). The Flames have won five in a row since a 37-36 loss to No. 13 Wake Forest on Sept. 17. Liberty in the only FBS Independent with fewer than three losses this season. Jaren Hall threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Puka Nacua and 20 yards to Isaac Rex less than 2 minutes apart to give BYU (4-4) a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter. Liberty answered with an 11-play, 85-yard drive capped when Louis scored on a 3-yard run and Bennett threw a 5-yard TD pass to Austin Henderson to give the Flames the lead for good with about 5 minutes remaining in the first half.
Pac-12 Football Results: Bo Nix Leads No. 10 Oregon Past No. 9 UCLA
Ducks quarterback throws five TD Passes. Stanford wins on overturned call
Colorado at Oregon State: Last-minute Buffs injury updates
The Colorado Buffaloes will be without a few previously questionable offensive players against Oregon State on Saturday night. Per Brian Howell of BuffZone, quarterback Owen McCown is not in uniform. Sophomore Drew Carter is now expected to back up starter JT Shrout. Colorado’s two leading running backs, Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith, also remain out. Fontenot hasn’t played since Air Force and Smith suffered a scary injury that caused him to be carted off the field last week. Walk-on Dante Capolungo, who was recently converted to RB, will join Jayle Stacks, Charlie Offerdahl and Anthony Hankerson as potential Buffs backs in this game. Kickoff is at 6:10 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Three defensive keys for Colorado vs. Oregon State
