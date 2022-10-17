ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
WGAU

Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's...
AOL Corp

Liz Truss resigns as prime minister becoming shortest serving UK PM

Liz Truss has confirmed she is resigning as prime minister after 45 days in office, becoming the shortest serving PM in UK history. Truss has faced calls to quit over the disastrous fallout from her mini-budget, with pressure ramping up ever since following a series of gaffes and U-turns that turned her party against her.
AOL Corp

Drama at Chinese Communist Party summit: Xi predecessor Hu Jintao hauled out

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly led out of the closing ceremony for the Chinese Communist Party meeting Saturday while he sat next to President Xi Jinping. The 79-year-old, the direct predecessor to Xi, was seated to the left of the Chinese leader before two men who appeared to be security officials approached him and forced him to leave his seat.
AOL Corp

Once we lose the democracy, there’s no guarantee we’ll ever get it back

It’s as though Jan. 6, 2021 didn’t happen. Men weren’t climbing the walls of the U.S. Capitol Building to prevent Joe Biden from officially becoming president. There was no crowd breaking windows and banging doors open. No cops were being beaten into an inch of their lives by a mob of people wielding American flags on poles. The chants about murdering then-Vice President Mike Pence on the front lawn, the attempt to track down Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Confederate flag hoisted inside those chambers, the Capitol police officer leading a mob away from vulnerable elected officials and their staffs, we must have dreamt it all.
FLORIDA STATE

