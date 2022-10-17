Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's...
Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia; 2 pilots die
Russian regional authorities say a Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crewmembers but causing no casualties on the ground
Rep. Mary Peltola — the 'pro-fish, pro-family, and pro-choice' Alaska congresswoman — credits her father for the encouragement she needed to defeat Sarah Palin
In November, Rep. Mary Peltola will again face Republican opponents Sarah Palin and Nick Begich during the midterms.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Scheduled power cuts introduced in Kyiv
Blackouts see households in Kyiv divided into three groups ‘disconnected for a certain period of time’ following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Italy's incoming PM Meloni issues warning to Berlusconi following glowing remarks toward Putin
Italy’s presumed next prime minister sent a warning to Italian politician and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after warm comments he made directed toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Italy will never be the weak link of the West with us in government," Giorgia Meloni said in a statement directed...
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister becoming shortest serving UK PM
Liz Truss has confirmed she is resigning as prime minister after 45 days in office, becoming the shortest serving PM in UK history. Truss has faced calls to quit over the disastrous fallout from her mini-budget, with pressure ramping up ever since following a series of gaffes and U-turns that turned her party against her.
Drama at Chinese Communist Party summit: Xi predecessor Hu Jintao hauled out
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly led out of the closing ceremony for the Chinese Communist Party meeting Saturday while he sat next to President Xi Jinping. The 79-year-old, the direct predecessor to Xi, was seated to the left of the Chinese leader before two men who appeared to be security officials approached him and forced him to leave his seat.
Once we lose the democracy, there’s no guarantee we’ll ever get it back
It’s as though Jan. 6, 2021 didn’t happen. Men weren’t climbing the walls of the U.S. Capitol Building to prevent Joe Biden from officially becoming president. There was no crowd breaking windows and banging doors open. No cops were being beaten into an inch of their lives by a mob of people wielding American flags on poles. The chants about murdering then-Vice President Mike Pence on the front lawn, the attempt to track down Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Confederate flag hoisted inside those chambers, the Capitol police officer leading a mob away from vulnerable elected officials and their staffs, we must have dreamt it all.
