ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Undefeated college football teams remaining ahead of Week 8 games

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuW7P_0idpXmq600

In an epic weekend of college football action, the number of undefeated teams fell by about 40 percent, or from 15 to now just nine.

Alabama went down in an instant classic on Rocky Top, falling by one ugly field goal (and the Vols' touchdown-a-minute offense) to a still-perfect Tennessee side, while USC failed its big Pac-12 test against Utah on the road.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

This weekend, we'll know at least one still unbeaten team will go down as Clemson and surprise Syracuse face off head-to-head.

Who's left as we come in the Week 8 schedule? Here's your look at the final remaining unbeaten teams across the country.

Undefeated college football teams in Week 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06efCm_0idpXmq600
These college football teams are still perfect this week

Rankings reflect AP top 25 poll

No. 14 Syracuse (6-0). The Orange stayed perfect last week with an impressive 24-9 win over NC State, albeit without Devin Leary handling the other offense, but this defense remains a top 10 unit nationally and the offense is led by a superb pairing in quarterback Garrett Shrader and lead back Sean Tucker. One thing to watch, however: Syracuse has struggled against the run, ranking 99th in stops at or behind the line, according to SP+ polling. What's next: at No. 5 Clemson

No. 9 UCLA (6-0). This is by far Chip Kelly's best product at Westwood, and this week we'll see exactly how it stacks up against his old team. UCLA has a 75% passer in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, also a gifted runner when he has the opportunity. Zach Charbonnet is running at over 7 yards per carry, and receiver Jake Bobo has 4 TDs in his last 2 games. This team just beat Utah, something USC couldn't do, but defensively it could stand to be tougher in the red zone, ranking 108th in TD rate allowed. What's next: at No. 10 Oregon

No. 8 TCU (6-0). The last unbeaten team in the Big 12 needed every minute (and then some) to get past Oklahoma State last weekend, overcoming a deficit by scoring 2 TDs in the last 10 minutes and completing the comeback in double overtime. College football's third-ranked offense is also third-best in 20-yard plays and boasts a variety of weapons in the air and on the ground. But its run stop will get a test this week. What's next: vs. No. 17 Kansas State

No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0). For just the second time since 1962, the Rebels have won their first seven games. And the first time since 2014. Their eighth game that season? At LSU, which they lost. The eighth game this year? At LSU, where the Rebs are an underdog . This defense has occasionally let opponents back in games (Vandy and Auburn come to mind), but Ole Miss has a top 10 rushing attack good for almost 272 yards per game. Getting more consistency and holding onto the ball for longer drives would help this team as it gets into the teeth of the SEC West schedule. What's next: at LSU

No. 5 Clemson (7-0). This offense has taken so many of the steps it absolutely had to coming off such a subpar outing last season. But you still get the feeling this unit isn't what Clemson was putting on the field in the early College Football Playoff era. But it absolutely dominates in the front seven, ranking 4th nationally in rushing yards per game allowed. What's next: vs. No. 14 Syracuse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32EGGU_0idpXmq600
Clemson hosts a battle of college football undefeateds this week

No. 4 Michigan (7-0). Good old Big Ten football coming out of Ann Arbor right now as the Wolverines are slicing and dicing teams with a run game moving behind a protection unit defined by size and power. Michigan is 9th nationally in rushing at 242 yards per game and leads the nation with 24 touchdowns on the ground and just stacked up 418 yards on a pretty good Penn State front. The Game is looking more like a College Football Playoff play-in game. What's next: vs. Michigan State (Oct. 29)

No. 3 Tennessee (6-0). It's not often, or ever, that you can score 50 points on a Nick Saban team, but that's what Big Orange did in its statement win over Alabama last weekend. Playing behind college football's No. 1 ranked offense and its 2nd ranked scoring unit, the Vols can hang points on anybody right now. But can they stop you? Tennessee forces three and outs 23 percent of the time, 111th in FBS, and is 129th out of 131 in passing defense per game. What's next: vs. UT Martin

No. 2 Ohio State (6-0). There have been a few too many injuries to starters on the offensive side of the ball, but so far it hasn't stopped this team from scoring. OSU ranks No. 2 in total offense and leads the nation with 48.8 points per game. No concern about this team's ability to run up the field on Big Ten competition, and, while Jim Knowles has repaired much of this defense, there are still enough questions in the secondary before we crown this a College Football Playoff team. What's next: vs. Iowa

No. 1 Georgia (7-0). College football's defending national champs had two close calls this year, against Kent State and Missouri, and now after the bye week comes a month-long stretch of playing against superior competition, especially at quarterback, and a big test for the Bulldog offense to get a little more consistent and start getting more points on the board. What's next: vs. Florida (Oct. 29)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Controversial Pick For No. 1 Team

Who should be college football's No. 1 team following eight weeks of the 2022 season?. While the Buckeyes haven't really played anyone of note, the ESPN college football analyst is going with them. Finebaum revealed his somewhat controversial pick for No. 1 on Sunday morning. “It starts at quarterback with...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released

College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Rankings After Week 8

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six rankings following the eighth week of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. The official new top...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Is Furious With Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz is probably never going to be fired as Iowa's head football coach. The longtime Big Ten head coach will get to go out on his terms. While Kirk Ferentz has probably earned that, his son, Brian, has not. Brian Ferentz has struggled mightily as Iowa's offensive coordinator. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy