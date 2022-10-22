Undefeated college football teams remaining ahead of Week 8 games

In an epic weekend of college football action, the number of undefeated teams fell by about 40 percent, or from 15 to now just nine.

Alabama went down in an instant classic on Rocky Top, falling by one ugly field goal (and the Vols' touchdown-a-minute offense) to a still-perfect Tennessee side, while USC failed its big Pac-12 test against Utah on the road.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

This weekend, we'll know at least one still unbeaten team will go down as Clemson and surprise Syracuse face off head-to-head.

Who's left as we come in the Week 8 schedule? Here's your look at the final remaining unbeaten teams across the country.

Undefeated college football teams in Week 8

These college football teams are still perfect this week

Rankings reflect AP top 25 poll

No. 14 Syracuse (6-0). The Orange stayed perfect last week with an impressive 24-9 win over NC State, albeit without Devin Leary handling the other offense, but this defense remains a top 10 unit nationally and the offense is led by a superb pairing in quarterback Garrett Shrader and lead back Sean Tucker. One thing to watch, however: Syracuse has struggled against the run, ranking 99th in stops at or behind the line, according to SP+ polling. What's next: at No. 5 Clemson

No. 9 UCLA (6-0). This is by far Chip Kelly's best product at Westwood, and this week we'll see exactly how it stacks up against his old team. UCLA has a 75% passer in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, also a gifted runner when he has the opportunity. Zach Charbonnet is running at over 7 yards per carry, and receiver Jake Bobo has 4 TDs in his last 2 games. This team just beat Utah, something USC couldn't do, but defensively it could stand to be tougher in the red zone, ranking 108th in TD rate allowed. What's next: at No. 10 Oregon

No. 8 TCU (6-0). The last unbeaten team in the Big 12 needed every minute (and then some) to get past Oklahoma State last weekend, overcoming a deficit by scoring 2 TDs in the last 10 minutes and completing the comeback in double overtime. College football's third-ranked offense is also third-best in 20-yard plays and boasts a variety of weapons in the air and on the ground. But its run stop will get a test this week. What's next: vs. No. 17 Kansas State

No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0). For just the second time since 1962, the Rebels have won their first seven games. And the first time since 2014. Their eighth game that season? At LSU, which they lost. The eighth game this year? At LSU, where the Rebs are an underdog . This defense has occasionally let opponents back in games (Vandy and Auburn come to mind), but Ole Miss has a top 10 rushing attack good for almost 272 yards per game. Getting more consistency and holding onto the ball for longer drives would help this team as it gets into the teeth of the SEC West schedule. What's next: at LSU

No. 5 Clemson (7-0). This offense has taken so many of the steps it absolutely had to coming off such a subpar outing last season. But you still get the feeling this unit isn't what Clemson was putting on the field in the early College Football Playoff era. But it absolutely dominates in the front seven, ranking 4th nationally in rushing yards per game allowed. What's next: vs. No. 14 Syracuse

Clemson hosts a battle of college football undefeateds this week

No. 4 Michigan (7-0). Good old Big Ten football coming out of Ann Arbor right now as the Wolverines are slicing and dicing teams with a run game moving behind a protection unit defined by size and power. Michigan is 9th nationally in rushing at 242 yards per game and leads the nation with 24 touchdowns on the ground and just stacked up 418 yards on a pretty good Penn State front. The Game is looking more like a College Football Playoff play-in game. What's next: vs. Michigan State (Oct. 29)

No. 3 Tennessee (6-0). It's not often, or ever, that you can score 50 points on a Nick Saban team, but that's what Big Orange did in its statement win over Alabama last weekend. Playing behind college football's No. 1 ranked offense and its 2nd ranked scoring unit, the Vols can hang points on anybody right now. But can they stop you? Tennessee forces three and outs 23 percent of the time, 111th in FBS, and is 129th out of 131 in passing defense per game. What's next: vs. UT Martin

No. 2 Ohio State (6-0). There have been a few too many injuries to starters on the offensive side of the ball, but so far it hasn't stopped this team from scoring. OSU ranks No. 2 in total offense and leads the nation with 48.8 points per game. No concern about this team's ability to run up the field on Big Ten competition, and, while Jim Knowles has repaired much of this defense, there are still enough questions in the secondary before we crown this a College Football Playoff team. What's next: vs. Iowa

No. 1 Georgia (7-0). College football's defending national champs had two close calls this year, against Kent State and Missouri, and now after the bye week comes a month-long stretch of playing against superior competition, especially at quarterback, and a big test for the Bulldog offense to get a little more consistent and start getting more points on the board. What's next: vs. Florida (Oct. 29)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook