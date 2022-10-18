Read full article on original website
Related
21 Books To Help You Celebrate Ace Week
That’s right, it’s Ace Week! And as an ace (and aro) person who reads constantly, you better believe I have a big ol’ list of asexual-spectrum books for you.
Light of Passage review – Crystal Pite’s magnificent dance of life
Crystal Pite is an extraordinary choreographer. Her uniqueness is not her talent for making dances for large groups of people that unfold with a silken energy, filling huge stages with ripples of movement. It’s not even her skill at carving dances that seem at once weightless and freighted with depth.
Discouragement is something that can be discouraged
I heard this for weeks from others. They were referring to a house near my property in poor condition. The appearance inside, in particular, possibly supported the conclusion, “Tear it down!”. Then came a married couple with a family who bought the house. Their plan was to “fix ‘er...
Comments / 0