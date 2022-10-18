ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenny Barger
4d ago

So, am I reading this correctly? He was doing 100 mph in a 65 zone. Killed 2 innocent people and is out on a $10,000 PR bond? What the hell Boulder county??? He killed 2 innocent people!!!

9News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning. The incident happened around the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard around midnight. After hitting a pedestrian, police said the driver left the scene southbound on Federal Boulevard.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS News

Westminster Police seeking Jeep Liberty allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run

Westminster Police are looking for a 2000's maroon Jeep Liberty like the one pictured below after a fatal hit-and-run crash. It happened yesterday around midnight in the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard. Officers say the Jeep allegedly hit a person walking and took off driving southbound on Federal Boulevard.
9NEWS

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight crash

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a car crashed into a traffic light box and pole Thursday night. At about 10:06 p.m., officers from Englewood Police (EPD) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near South Broadway and East Centennial Avenue, according to EPD.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Denver police investigating fatal shooting

DENVER — A male juvenile is dead after a shooting in Denver Saturday morning. According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), at 1:29 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Buchtel Boulevard in reference to a reported shooting inside a building. Details surrounding the shooting have not...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Lakewood homicide suspect found dead

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After hours of negotiation by Denver's Metro SWAT team and Lakewood Police (LPD), a suspect wanted in a homicide earlier this month was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 35-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was identified as the suspect following an investigation into a homicide at a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Manslaughter verdict in Boulder fentanyl death case

A Boulder County jury Friday convicted a Longmont man of manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance and various other charges related to the March 2020 death of a Lafayette woman. Prosecutors outlined their case against Sammy Lee Valdez in a week-long jury trial. They said that Valetta Kroeger was found unresponsive by her boyfriend after taking what the couple thought was one oxycodone pill apiece. After an extensive investigation by...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Man Arrested for Felony Menacing

Additional allegations have been added for Zerk Marshlin Bears (06/10/1976). The current allegations. • Menacing – Intimidation – Family – Weapon CRS 18-3-206(1)(a) (Felony 5) (two counts) • Domestic Violence CRS 18-6-801 (Enhancement) (two counts) • Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree – Deliberation with Intent –...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Bridget Mulroy

NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition

A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Westminster Police arrest burglary suspect after schools put on secure perimeter

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police Department arrested a burglary suspect after a search that briefly put some schools on a secure perimeter Wednesday. At 7:46 a.m., an officer tried to stop a motorcycle with no license plate in the area of West 108th Avenue and Oak Street. The person driving the motorcycle was possibly involved with several burglaries involving businesses in the area, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'

AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
AURORA, CO

