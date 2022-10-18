ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls

Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?

We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Receives Prestigious Healthy Hometown Award!

Livewell Sioux Falls is a community-based drive to improve the overall health and well-being of everyone in the city. They are obviously making great strides in that direction!. Sioux Falls was presented with the 2022 Healthy Hometowns Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Fantastic Great American Milk Drive Going On Right Now!

Some things are so simple to do, you hardly have to explain them. Like the Great American Milk Drive during the month of October at Hy-Vee. Milk is an essential food item that not everyone has access to. All you have to do to help put milk into an empty fridge, is, donate a gallon or half-gallon when you check out at Hy-Vee through the end of October.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

What Is the Meaning behind ‘Teal’ Colored Pumpkins?

With Halloween less than two weeks away, I know, scary, right? Chances are you've been seeing more and more pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns popping up on neighborhood doorsteps. Some of these carved pumpkins are truly works of art, I've seen some really elaborate-looking jack-o-lanterns on the porches of Sioux Falls homes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!

Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful. First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy