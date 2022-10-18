Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
You & Your Friends Can Be Kickin’ It At This Sioux Falls Home
Sometimes you just need a weekend to get away and chill out. Maybe you're looking for a new, "groovy" vacation spot for you and your friends. Whether you live in Sioux Falls or are visiting the city, there is an out-of-sight Airbnb you have to check out. SoDak Stays is...
Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?
We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
Sioux Falls Receives Prestigious Healthy Hometown Award!
Livewell Sioux Falls is a community-based drive to improve the overall health and well-being of everyone in the city. They are obviously making great strides in that direction!. Sioux Falls was presented with the 2022 Healthy Hometowns Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion...
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls
Traveling on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls is going to be a bit more difficult for a while. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans for survey crews to begin work on I-29 at the 12th Street Bridge. Starting Tuesday (October 25) lane and ramp closures in the...
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
Fantastic Great American Milk Drive Going On Right Now!
Some things are so simple to do, you hardly have to explain them. Like the Great American Milk Drive during the month of October at Hy-Vee. Milk is an essential food item that not everyone has access to. All you have to do to help put milk into an empty fridge, is, donate a gallon or half-gallon when you check out at Hy-Vee through the end of October.
Guess What Hilarious Comedian Is Coming ‘Black’ to the Sioux Empire?
Trust me, living in South Dakota in the wintertime, you're gonna need a good laugh come February, and he's just the guy to give you one. Grammy Award Winning standup comedian Lewis Black is coming back to the Sioux Empire early next year to perform his critically acclaimed “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” show at the Orpheum Theater.
What Is the Meaning behind ‘Teal’ Colored Pumpkins?
With Halloween less than two weeks away, I know, scary, right? Chances are you've been seeing more and more pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns popping up on neighborhood doorsteps. Some of these carved pumpkins are truly works of art, I've seen some really elaborate-looking jack-o-lanterns on the porches of Sioux Falls homes.
All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!
Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful. First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.
Second Date: Neil and Erin (Early Bird Sees The Worm) – Brooke and Jeffrey
One of our listeners definitely crossed the line in OVERSHARING, and while it wasn’t on purpose it did cause the most embarrassing 5 seconds of his life. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Everything You Need to Know About Sioux Falls Downtown Trick or Treat 2022
It's become one of those fall traditions in Sioux Falls that people really look forward to. Sure, Downtown Sioux Falls Trick or Treat means wearing costumes and traditional Halloween goodies will be handed out. But it also means loads of shopping bargains for you, and music, and photo ops -...
14 Terrifying and Hilarious Things in Sioux Falls Halloween Store
It's spooky season! Halloween is just a few short weeks away and kids and adults alike are getting ready for the haunted holiday. I visited Spirit Halloween in the old Gordmans's building on S. Louise Avenue this week to find some ideas and found 14 of them. Some scary, some ridiculously funny. Here we go!
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0